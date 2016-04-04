'You're just inciting anger': Accusations of racial profiling following attacks on Asians

A post on a University of Auckland Facebook page warning Asians to run away from young Maori and Polynesian males has been labelled "ridiculous".

There have been several attacks on Asian students in Auckland. Photo: Twitter/ShaneTePou

The post, made on Overheard @ University of Auckland, reads: "Asian students are currently being attacked by criminals. Even women are getting violently [beaten] up!

"Cross the street if you see a pack of young Maori/Polynesian males, be prepared to sprint."

Those behind the post admitted it was "not politically correct to profile" but said it was better to be "safe than sorry".

"Political correctness is not worth brain damage or dying for."

The post is in response to a spate of brutal assaults on Asian students in Auckland in the last two weeks, with the victims left bloodied and battered.

READ MORE:

Concern after spate of attacks on Asian students

Student attacks prompt meeting

The most recent attacks have taken place in Newmarket, Oakley Creek, and Albert Park.

Several members of the Facebook group have criticised the post, which has since been taken down, accusing the writer of "racial profiling" and making the situation worse.

One commentator wrote that posting comments "like 'Run for your lives if you see Maori after dark' is just alienating you and fueling more anger".

Another person said "racial profiling" and making light of an issue which should've led to more awareness for people is ridiculous.

"When you make sweeping generalizations about an entire people out of ignorance and anger...You are both just inciting anger and arguments".

Some have even made fun of the post.

Meanwhile, the Auckland University Student Association (AUSA) has created a petition demanding that "Auckland Council takes action to address the unacceptable safety risks in Albert Park".

The organisation is calling "for more lighting, access to security phones and an increased physical security presence in the park at minimum".

AUSA is holding a rally on Friday at 7pm called 'Reclaim our Park' to get their message across.

Police and Auckland Mayor Len Brown have said the crimes are not co-ordinated.

Brown told Fairfax Media there is no indication the students had been targeted solely because of their race.

"The fact they happen to be Asian is not in itself significant," he said, quoted by Fairfax.

MORE HEADLINES: