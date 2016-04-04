Anti-vaccine campaigner asks Australia to fund fight to stop her ex-husband 'from vaccinating' young children

A Queensland anti-vaccine campaigner is creating controversy by asking the public to help raise $10,000 to help stop her "ex-partner from vaccinating" their two young children.

Caboolture mother Anna Patel has launched an appeal on the GoFundMe crowd-funding website for help funding a lawyer after her ex took legal action against her.

“Both our children, now 7 and 3, have never been vaccinated and he knows that the issue is very important to me," she wrote on the page.

“He is now trying to force me through court to get the children vaccinated.

“No solicitor will help without upfront fees of minimum $10,000. I need help to raise this money.”

Since being started last week, the GoFundMe page has been shared over 300 times but has only raised $355 from the contributions of 10 people - a far cry from the thousands needed to hire a lawyer.

Ms Patel says she has had no choice but to represent herself in court after being denied Legal Aid and unable to afford a solicitor.

"The last two years have been absolute hell for my two young children and myself," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

She accused her ex-husband of taking her to court "any chance he can...it is only about power and control for him, causing as much trauma as he can".

But her children's father, Anil Patel, says he is going through the process because of concerns with his children's health.

“I am concerned about the kids not being vaccinated because of the rising incidence of some of these ailments,” the 58-year-old told News Corp.

“I’ve had to step up now, my biggest concern is that they could catch these diseases,” he said, adding that he had taken a back seat on the issue throughout their nine-year relationship.

“This is what happens when parents separate and one wants to vaccinate and the other doesn’t.”

But this isn't the mother-of-two's first time in the spotlight.



Just last month she allegedly posted on Facebook site Vaccine Free Australia, encouraging like-minded parents to lie to Centrelink in order to still receive financial benefits - defying the 'No Jab, no pay' laws that came into effect in January.



Ms Patel has garnered much support from anti-vaccination campaigners, but there are thousands of parents across Australia expressing their fury, calling her behaviour despicable, irresponsible and plain crazy.

"It seems that the mother in this situation has got the wrong information or has been misinformed because they science overwhelmingly shows vaccines are safe and effective," Dr Rachael Dunlop from the Stop the Australian Anti-Vaccination Network told Sunrise on Monday morning.

“They’re one of the most effective health measures that we’ve ever invented as scientists.

“It’s extremely important that we protect our children and that as the kids go into adulthood they need protection as well.”

Family lawyer Amy Jenkins, who isn’t advising either of the parents, says the court needs to look at evidence brought forward in the difficult case before making a determination in the best interests of the children.