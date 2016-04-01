Man at centre of police pursuit caught after returning to collect truck involved in alleged road rampage

A road rampage sparked a police manhunt in Sydney on Thursday night, which eventually came to a crashing end when the accused returned to the scene of the crime.

The truck driver eventually tried to flee a pursuit on foot after his vehicle became bogged in long grass off Andrews Rd in Penrith.

It’s alleged Lenny Rapply, 48, was behind the wheel. He allegedly returned to collect his truck hours after it was abandoned.

Mr Rapply is accused of a series of offences, including smashing into cars and walls before leading police on a pursuit through Jordan Springs.

The pursuit began in Cranebrook, where an Audi was smashed repeatedly.

Police claimed the truck also hit a wall on a construction site, where officers tried to arrest the driver before he sped off.

During the pursuit, the truck clipped a car and boat which were parked on Portsmouth Circuit.

It then hurled into a vacant lot in Penrith.

Police searched for the man from air and on motorbikes, however they were still unsuccessful.

Hours later, police arrested Mr Rappley the moment he tried to retrieve his truck, where police had been patiently waiting for him.

Mr Rappley was due to appear in Penrith court on, Friday but failed to appear.

When the magistrate asked prosecutors why, he was told the man was still in hospital, believed to be drug-affected.

He is expected to face court via video link, next week.

