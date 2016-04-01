It seems a Swedish man believes revenge is a dish best served stinky.

Man reported to police over 'revenge fart'

A Swedish woman reported the man to police after she says he farted in revenge when she rejected his sexual advances.

The incident transpired when the man visited the woman's home in Laholm, Halland County in southwest Sweden, on Sunday night, according to regional newspaper Hallandsposten.

The woman told the online edition of daily Hallandsposten on Thursday that she had invited the man around for coitus. But then she changed her mind.



According to the police report, when she spurred his attempts at lovemaking the man 'revenge farted' and stormed out of her apartment.

"It smelled awful," she wrote in her police complaint.

She requested a harassment charge be laid against the man, which would carry a fine or prison sentence of up to one year.

However, police have found no proof of intent - not a whiff - and the case was dismissed.

