Twin brother of man accused of Stephanie Scott's murder allegedly received her engagement ring in mail

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

The twin brother of the man accused of murdering Stephanie Scott allegedly received her engagement ring in the mail.

Vincent Stanford, 25, appeared via video-link in Griffith Local Court in NSW on Thursday, charged with rape and murder after the death of the school teacher on Easter Sunday 2015.

Stanford’s twin Marcus Stanford also appeared in court, pleading guilty to a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Marcus Stanford. Photo: Facebook.

It’s alleged Marcus was sent Ms Scott’s engagement ring.

Fairfax reported a police charge sheet alleged Marcus knew his twin brother had murdered Ms Scott and that he helped him between April 8 and May 31 2015.

Ms Scott’s body was found in a burned patch of scrub in the Cocoparra National Park on April 10 last year.

Stephanie Scott's body was found in Cocoparra National Park in April 2015.

Her body was found the day before she had planned to marry her childhood sweetheart Aaron Leeson-Woolley.

Vincent Stanford was accused of committing aggravated sexual intercourse without consent occasioning actual bodily harm, however the charge has since been withdrawn.



Stanford has been in police custody since his arrest.

The brief of evidence in the case includes phone calls made by Stanford from prison, a list of books he borrowed from Leeton library and a series of emails relating to adult dating sites and the purchase of a knife, flexicuffs, a ‘training sword’, cleaning products and sex toys.

Stephanie Scott was preparing to get married before she died.

Aaron Leeson-Woolley mourns the loss of the woman he was set to marry. Photo: Getty.

It’s expected Stanford will be arraigned in the Supreme Court in May on charges of murder and aggravated sexual assault, in circumstances that allegedly include holding Ms Scott captive for some time prior to the assault.

Marcus will face the District Court for sentencing in May.

