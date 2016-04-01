The best April Fools Day pranks from Australia and brands across the globe

From Sony's new ghost-catching device to Ansell's new rewards program, this years' April Fools Day pranks are more innovative and eccentric than ever before.

April Fools Day is renowned to be the annual day for playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes since it became popular dating back to the 1700s.

In honour of this companies and brands across the globe have joined in on the fun, including one of our very own Sunrise hosts'.

Co-host Edwina Bartholomew had viewers and Kochie fooled this morning when she announced she was engaged to her long-time partner Neil Varcoe.

She pulled off the hilarious prank by using Natalie Barr’s ring.

Today Sony jumped in on the April Fool's bandwagon and unveiled their new ghost-catching gizmo, The Proton Pack.

The Ghostbusters-inspired device includes seemingly state-of-the-art equipment full of fierce looking weaponry, which is all attached together by slim black piping.

Thirsty Camel have launched a new evolutionary service that delivers booze to selected areas, via camel.

Customers who may be interested in using the service are urged to click on the Camel Delivery option on its website and from here choose the next available Camel.

Virgin Australia got amongst the prank day fun by posting a video to their Facebook page announcing their new 'Kids Class Cabin', a service that is solely devoted to young travellers.

Meanwhile, Virgin America fired back with announcing their new logo that resembles a satirical doodle resembling a pair of breasts.

Richard Branson pokes fun at his own brand claiming that it now represents "the human-centric design at the core of the brand."

People who work for the company claim this new emblem will "serve as the focal point for all Virgin companies across the globe."

Ansell have taken April Fools Day to a new level by introducing their new eco-friendly redemption program, which provides future customers a way to buy cheaper condoms.

The rewards program consists of sending used condoms back to the company via envelope and in return Ansell will give you a discount on the next packet you buy.

Ansell says this innovative idea is a way of “saving the environment, staying safe and saving money”.

Houzz Australia is an online platform for home renovation and design and today they announced the first ever artificially intelligent-enabled line of home products.

The company's new 'smart' innovations are designed to help homes across Australia look and feel their best with the help of "talking" and "emotive" homewares.

REAL or FAKE?

The internet is full of weird and wonderful videos leaving viewers contemplating whether or not they are real or fake.

Here are some of the most recent videos that will leave you speculating.

A video that went viral last year appears to show an incredibly close encounter with a great white in the waters just off Manly.

But it is not all is as it appears.

Audiences were stunned at the vision which was also later revealed to be a well-orchestrated fake.

In February this year, a weather girl was slapped by a fish mid-broadcast in a hilarious moment miraculously caught on camera.

The vlogger claims she was attacked by a flying fish, swept from the sea by powerful waves.

Well at least, that's what she made people think...

Eagled-eyed viewers pointed out that the fish appears to be store-bought and had already been gutted, revealing it is most likely an elaborate hoax.

This woman isn't the first fake reporter to be caught out by quick-thinking internet users.

Foul-mouthed 'journalist' Jonathan Pie is known to add a personal touch to his news broadcasts and in this case told his 'viewers' what economics really is.

This no-nonsense, candid style has been going down well with online audiences and the series of broadcasts have generated an impressive amount of traction on his YouTube channel.

One viral video that will sends chills down your spine was sent to a Polish man via mail last October.

The creepy video fascinated internet users who desperately tried to solve the video's meaning.

It contained a variety of messages using Morse code, numbers and flashes of disturbing freeze frame images which are difficult to decode.

One Reddit user managed to create a spectrogram of the audio that translates to “YOU ARE ALREADY DEAD.”

The roles were reversed when a US kidnapping case thought to be a hoax turns out to be real and leaving police completely red-faced.

Police in California announced this kidnapping was a hoax and said it was "an upsetting waste of resources."

Turns out the kidnapping was terrifyingly real.

On March 23, San Francisco woman Denise Huskins made international headlines for her kidnapping case which had similarities to the hit book and movie Gone Girl.