'Silver-haired sniper': The five time war veteran who claims to have killed 173 Islamic State fighters

He might look like a grandpa but this silver-haired sniper claims to have taken down 173 Islamic State fighters.

Abu Tahseen, a war veteran in his 60s, volunteers with with Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Units to defend his country against the terror group.

Tahseen even spends his time off hunting IS fighters down.

He was reportedly born in 1953 and has recently joined the fight against Islamic State.

In a propaganda video released on YouTube on December 27, 2015, Tahseen reveals he has killed 173 IS fighters, however it was unknown how many more had been killed since the video was filmed.

Tahseen tells the cameraman the number is ‘going up’.

He revealed how he loved what he did so much that the last time he had a month off he returned to defend his turf less than two weeks later.

According to the video’s description, Tahseen is stationed in the Makhoul Mountains in Baiji, in northern Iraq.

It’s believed he joined the group in May 2015 and is a ‘sniper veteran of five armed conflicts’, which reportedly include: the Yom Kippur War, Iran-Iraq war, invasion of Kuwait and Gulf War.

The video release comes at a time when the Iraqi Government struggles to prove to its people it is capable of fighting Islamic State.

While the Popular Mobilisation Unit is not technically part of the Iraqi Army, it has a semi-official relationship with Iraqi military according to globalsecurity.org.

Iraq has been rocked by bombings including a recent attack south of Baghdad where a suicide bomber killed at least 30 people at a local football match.