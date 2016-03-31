News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

'Silver-haired sniper': The five time war veteran who claims to have killed 173 Islamic State fighters

Yahoo7 /

He might look like a grandpa but this silver-haired sniper claims to have taken down 173 Islamic State fighters.

Flatpack fear no more? Robot assembles IKEA chair frame
1:24

Flatpack fear no more? Robot assembles IKEA chair frame
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0301_1800_ADL-Weatherill
1:05

Senate inquiry clears Weatherill of fault in TAFE crisis
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
0228_1130_nat_islamicstate
0:45

Julie Bishop says war against ISIS is almost over
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
1:13

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
0226_1800_wa_tourism
1:34

New WA tourism campaign hinges on 'affordability'
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
1:19

Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
FBI foil NYE terror plot for New York
1:58

FBI foil NYE terror plot for New York
Pres. Bush: Vets Are 'Tremendous National Asset'
1:57

Pres. Bush: Vets Are 'Tremendous National Asset'
 

Abu Tahseen, a war veteran in his 60s, volunteers with with Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Units to defend his country against the terror group.

Tahseen even spends his time off hunting IS fighters down.

Abu Tahseen claims to have killed 173 IS fighters.

He was reportedly born in 1953 and has recently joined the fight against Islamic State.

In a propaganda video released on YouTube on December 27, 2015, Tahseen reveals he has killed 173 IS fighters, however it was unknown how many more had been killed since the video was filmed.

Tahseen tells the cameraman the number is ‘going up’.

He revealed how he loved what he did so much that the last time he had a month off he returned to defend his turf less than two weeks later.

According to the video’s description, Tahseen is stationed in the Makhoul Mountains in Baiji, in northern Iraq.

It’s believed he joined the group in May 2015 and is a ‘sniper veteran of five armed conflicts’, which reportedly include: the Yom Kippur War, Iran-Iraq war, invasion of Kuwait and Gulf War.

The video release comes at a time when the Iraqi Government struggles to prove to its people it is capable of fighting Islamic State.

While the Popular Mobilisation Unit is not technically part of the Iraqi Army, it has a semi-official relationship with Iraqi military according to globalsecurity.org.

Iraq has been rocked by bombings including a recent attack south of Baghdad where a suicide bomber killed at least 30 people at a local football match.

Back To Top