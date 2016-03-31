News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lifesaving surgery on python after eating swallowing very unlikely meal
'You can't make it up': Vet's lifesaving surgery after python's unusual meal

Woman has frightening encounter with rare Florida panther on nature walk

Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 News /

A woman going on a nature walk in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Florida had the fright of her life when an unexpected walking buddy joined her on the path.

Stormy Daniels 'threatened' to keep quiet about Trump
1:15

Stormy Daniels 'threatened' to keep quiet about Trump
0326_sun_entertainment_march_gun
3:03

Paul McCartney speaks out
Sydney Harbour Bridge chaos fears
1:19

Sydney Harbour Bridge chaos fears
Sydney Harbour Bridge hosts its first same-sex wedding
1:15

Sydney Harbour Bridge hosts its first same-sex wedding
Hope Hicks appears before House panel in Russia probe
0:45

Hope Hicks appears before House panel in Russia probe
Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0:30

Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0225_0500_nat_partyboat
0:30

Party Boat brawl in Sydney
Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics
1:05

Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story
1:41

Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story
YouTube takes on Spotify
0:51

YouTube takes on Spotify
Five Most Memorable Moments in Sochi
2:05

Five Most Memorable Moments in Sochi
 

In a nail-biting video released on Facebook the rare Florida panther is heard bounding towards her before it comes into sight.

Tina Dorschel seems to stay reasonably calm and still as the animal rushes towards her, despite constantly repeating, "Oh my God!"

Ms Dorschel seems to stay relatively calm during the frightening encounter. Source: Facebook.

Fortunately for the woman behind the camera, the big cat does not seem too interested in her.

The Florida panther does not even stop.

In fact, it picks up speed as it runs down the wooden boardwalk past her.

The panther can be heard bounding towards her on the video. Source: Facebook.

Surprisingly, Ms Dorschel keeps the camera pretty steady as the frightening incident is unfolding, though there's no doubt she was left with a racing heart.

The animal appears to pick up speed as it passes. Source: Facebook.

"On on early morning nature walk we saw a gator, a snake, frogs, pretty birds, and had this unexpected encounter, "Ms Dorschel wrote on Facebook.

The nature lover's encounter with the panther is certainly not one she will be forgetting anytime soon.

Other close encounters with animals caught on camera


Fisherman’s front row seats to Great White predator

Victor Harbor angler films a close encounter with one of nature’s most fearsome creatures.


Up Close with a Humpback Whale

While this diver was swimming the ocean, they encountered a humpback whale that swam near them and playfully made bubble screens.


Frightening encounter with snow leopard

A group of skiers has had a nail-biting encounter with a leopard on a run in in Gulmarg, Kashmir. Source: "Bill's Trips".

Back To Top