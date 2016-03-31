Woman has frightening encounter with rare Florida panther on nature walk

A woman going on a nature walk in Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Florida had the fright of her life when an unexpected walking buddy joined her on the path.

In a nail-biting video released on Facebook the rare Florida panther is heard bounding towards her before it comes into sight.

Tina Dorschel seems to stay reasonably calm and still as the animal rushes towards her, despite constantly repeating, "Oh my God!"

Fortunately for the woman behind the camera, the big cat does not seem too interested in her.

The Florida panther does not even stop.

In fact, it picks up speed as it runs down the wooden boardwalk past her.

Surprisingly, Ms Dorschel keeps the camera pretty steady as the frightening incident is unfolding, though there's no doubt she was left with a racing heart.

"On on early morning nature walk we saw a gator, a snake, frogs, pretty birds, and had this unexpected encounter, "Ms Dorschel wrote on Facebook.

The nature lover's encounter with the panther is certainly not one she will be forgetting anytime soon.

