Gas truck erupts into flames in Sydney McDonald's drive-thru

Staff and customers ran for their lives after a truck erupted into a fireball in a McDonald's drive-thru in Western Sydney overnight.

The truck was carrying gas and paint cylinders and burst into flames at Kings Park at 1am.

Video shows the vehicle spurting flames as fire fighters try to quell the blaze, which reaches metres into the air as high as the illuminated McDonald's sign on top of the restaurant.

The seriousness of the blaze escalated when it spread swiftly to the overhead carport.

Eight restaurant workers were immediately evacuated over fears about explosions.

Nobody was injured and fire crews eventually extinguished the blaze.

