News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Murder of Vic mum unsolved after 36 years (clone 40004774)
Million-dollar reward for information on mum murdered 36 years ago

Gas truck erupts into flames in Sydney McDonald's drive-thru

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Staff and customers ran for their lives after a truck erupted into a fireball in a McDonald's drive-thru in Western Sydney overnight.

0422_0700_nat-Stabbing
0:27

Two critical after stabbing attack in Redfern
0420_1800_syd_theatre
0:23

Daily Telegraph loses cross-claim bid
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0302_1800_nsw_terror
1:34

Teenage terrorist locked up
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1800_nsw_housing
2:04

Secret housing tax grab deal exposed
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
0227_1800_syd_lawyer
1:03

Sydney lawyer arrested for alleged fraud
0223_1800_BRI-Phone
0:28

Social media star slammed for driving while filming herself on her phone
1228_1800_adl_hero
1:37

Trio rescued from storm water drain following freak flood
 

The truck was carrying gas and paint cylinders and burst into flames at Kings Park at 1am.

Video shows the vehicle spurting flames as fire fighters try to quell the blaze, which reaches metres into the air as high as the illuminated McDonald's sign on top of the restaurant.

A truck carrying gas and paint cylinders erupted at a Western Sydney drive-thru early Thursday morning. Photo: 7 News

Nobody was injured and firefighters were quick to put out the blaze. Photo: 7 News

The seriousness of the blaze escalated when it spread swiftly to the overhead carport.

Eight restaurant workers were immediately evacuated over fears about explosions.

Nobody was injured and fire crews eventually extinguished the blaze.

RELATED VIDEOS:'

Back To Top