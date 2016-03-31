Shark rips off 'three quarters of surfer's thigh' in horror attack

A 22-year-old surfer is in a serious but stable but condition after undergoing multiple surgeries after a shark mauled his left thigh at a beach in southern New South Wales.

Local man Brett Connellan was just 100m off shore at Bombo Beach at about 7pm Wednesday when he was attacked by the shark.

It is believed a friend brought Mr Connellan to shore and from here bystanders rushed to his aid, seeing the majority of his left thigh had been seriously mauled.

They grabbed bandages and desperately wrapped up his leg to stop the blood flow until paramedics arrived.

Once Mr Connellan was stabilised, an air ambulance flew him to St George Hospital in Sydney and he arrived at 8.40pm in a serious condition.

According to reports, his condition has since improved after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The victim told emergency services he didn't see the shark when it attacked him.

One distraught witness told 7 News that Mr Connellan remained conscious throughout the whole ordeal.

Ambulance NSW Illawarra district officer Terry Morrow told 7 News that the quick thinking of bystanders - who put a tourniquet around the man's mauled thigh - saved his life.

“Member of the public had put a tourniquet on his upper thigh, which in fact saved his life,”Mr Morrow said adding the he was missing three quarters of his thigh.

“It’s taken now the whole thigh area of the left-hand side of his leg.”

Distraught family members arrived at the hospital this morning.

A shark biologist, who is working with police and NSW Surf Life Saving, will look at photos of the man's wounds to try to identify the species of shark.

At least 14 shark attacks were recorded in NSW last year, nine of them along a 70km stretch of coast in northern NSW, from Evans Head to Byron Bay.