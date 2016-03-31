Shark rips off 'three quarters of surfer's thigh' in horror attack

News

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News

A 22-year-old surfer is in a serious but stable but condition after undergoing multiple surgeries after a shark mauled his left thigh at a beach in southern New South Wales.

Local man Brett Connellan was just 100m off shore at Bombo Beach at about 7pm Wednesday when he was attacked by the shark.

Local Kiama surfer Brett Connellan was just 100m off shore in Kiama when he was attacked by a shark. Photo: 7 News

The-22year-old local man suffered no damage to his major organs, but he lost a large amount of tissue from his thigh and is undergoing emergency surgery. Photo: 7 News

It is believed a friend brought Mr Connellan to shore and from here bystanders rushed to his aid, seeing the majority of his left thigh had been seriously mauled.

They grabbed bandages and desperately wrapped up his leg to stop the blood flow until paramedics arrived.

Once Mr Connellan was stabilised, an air ambulance flew him to St George Hospital in Sydney and he arrived at 8.40pm in a serious condition.

According to reports, his condition has since improved after undergoing multiple surgeries.

The brave surfer stayed awake during the whole ordeal. Photo: 7 News

Brett is currently undergoing emergency surgery after a shark tore off three-quarters of his left thigh. Photo: 7 News

An ambulance spokesperson said the quick thinking of bystanders is what saved Brett's life. Photo: 7 News

The victim told emergency services he didn't see the shark when it attacked him.

One distraught witness told 7 News that Mr Connellan remained conscious throughout the whole ordeal.

Ambulance NSW Illawarra district officer Terry Morrow told 7 News that the quick thinking of bystanders - who put a tourniquet around the man's mauled thigh - saved his life.

“Member of the public had put a tourniquet on his upper thigh, which in fact saved his life,”Mr Morrow said adding the he was missing three quarters of his thigh.

“It’s taken now the whole thigh area of the left-hand side of his leg.”

Distraught family members arrived at the hospital this morning.

Brett was brought to shore by a friend and bystanders used a tourniquet to stop the blood from pouring out. Photo: 7 News

Famiy and friends of Brett arrived at St George Hospital. Photo: 7 News

A shark biologist, who is working with police and NSW Surf Life Saving, will look at photos of the man's wounds to try to identify the species of shark.

At least 14 shark attacks were recorded in NSW last year, nine of them along a 70km stretch of coast in northern NSW, from Evans Head to Byron Bay.

