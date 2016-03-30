Do you care enough to help a man who has collapsed and is struggling to move on a street in New Zealand?

Would you help a man in pain on the street?

That is what the New Zealand police are asking in a hard-hitting video which is part of their latest recruitment drive.

The footage shows several people walking past the actor who is struggling and is in obvious pain on a busy footpath.

Some passerbys seem to be to engrossed in the electronic devices, while others appear to choose to ignore the man.

One man can be seen pausing and looking at the man and looks like he will go to his aid but then he chooses to walk off.

Finally a man with a dog appears concerned and stops another man to check if he is ok while he restrains his pooch.

Text then appears on the screen asking: "They cared enough. Would you?"

The video was shared by police on Facebook this evening and has already had 96 comments and 89 shares.

It is the second installment in the series. Last week police released footage which showed several members of the public ignoring a young boy who appeared to be homeless and disheveled, rummaging through a bin searching for food scraps.

