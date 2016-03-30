News

Meet the 9-year-old girl who smashed an obstacle course for Navy SEALs

Yahoo New Zealand /

A 9-year-old girl has become the youngest person ever to complete a grueling 24-hour obstacle course designed by Navy SEALs.

Milla Bizzotto was the only person under age 18 to compete in the recent Battlefrog event.



She trained three hours a day, five days a week, before she participated in the event, which saw her run 58km, swim eight kilometers and complete 25 obstacles.

Milla's father and trainer, Christian Bizzotto, who owns a gym in Miami, told ABC News his daughter's achievement is nothing short of “mind-blowing.”

According to Fox 32, she started her incredible fitness regimen after she was bullied at school.

Milla has several coaches and even has enlisted the help of a sports medicine doctor to keep her on track.

The ABC reports that Milla completed a BattleFrog 15K in November, followed by a Spartan Sprint in December. This month, she became the youngest competitor to complete BattleFrog’s 24-hour race.

