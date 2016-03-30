Socialite Shari-Lea Hitchcock charged with biting a police officer

Sydney socialite Shari-Lea Hitchcock is facing charges after allegedly assaulting police and resisting arrest after an incident on Friday.

The 46-year-old was seen walking in the middle of Oxford Street in Woollahra about 5:45pm and appeared to be intoxicated, according to a witness.

The driver of a passing car stopped to assist her off the road when Ms Hitchcock became aggressive and attempted to assault the woman.

Rose Bay police attended the scene, where Ms Hitchcock allegedly kicked and bit a female officer.

The constable sustained bruising to her leg.

Ms Hitchcock was then taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with common assault, assault police and resist arrest.

She has been granted bail and will appear at Waverley Local Court next month.

The socialite was the long-time mistress of cardboard baron and billionaire Richard Pratt, who died from cancer in 2009.

Ms Hitchcock and her daughter won a battle over Mr Pratt's fortune last year, seven years after his death.

