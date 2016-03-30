Adelaide primary school teacher raises $11,000 to fight alleged 'police officer' rapist

A South Australian primary school teacher has raised $11,000 in crowd funding to take legal action against her alleged rapist, a ‘police officer’ who she claims tried to add her on Facebook afterward.

Airdre Mattner, 25, said she joined a pub-crawl in Seoul, South Korea on September 25 with hopes of meeting new people.

Instead, she said she was drugged, abducted and assaulted.

“I had been holidaying with my boyfriend and friend and had decided to stay on there for a few extra days on my own,” she wrote on her Go Fund Me page.

“That night I was drugged, abducted and taken in a taxi to a hotel in the middle of nowhere by the man who later raped me,” she said.

Ms Mattner claimed she pleaded with the taxi driver not to take her to the hotel but he ignored her.

“The next thing I recall is being on a bed in a hotel room. The man was on top of me. I struggled and tried to push him away but was too heavily drugged to manage anything,” she said.

Ms Mattner, who currently works as an English teacher in Japan, said by the time she woke up her money was gone and her clothes and belongings were strewn across the room.

With the help of a friend and her hostel manager, she said she managed to get to a police station and report the crime.

However she claimed after hours of ‘insulting’ questioning by police and painful exams in hospital, she claimed she learnt Korean authorities had falsified their records and the investigation went nowhere.

“I later found out to my horror that the staff did not follow proper rape precedures* (sic) and no DNA evidence was collected from my body.”

Ms Mattner claimed authorities said they would keep her updated on the case via email, as she had to return to Japan.

“The next morning, I received a friend request on Facebook. I knew immediately that it was the man who had drugged and raped me,” she said.

“His face will now be burnt into my brain for the rest of my life.”

She said she immediately gave his photos and details to Seoul police but she said she received no communication from them after.

It wasn’t until she requested intervention from Australian and Japanese consulates that she was able to obtain her medical results, Ms Mattner claims.

“I was told that people had decided the man who I sent them screenshots of wasn’t a suspect, because their records showed that he wasn’t in the country at the time.

“After getting the report I found it had been falsified. Staff had written on official documents that I presented saying I had been too drunk… and didn’t remember anything that had happened”.

Ms Mattner said she spiraled into depression, anxiety and insomnia as a result of her ordeal.

Six months later she said she is still on medication and has trouble sleeping with ongoing nightmares and panic attacks.

“The police, to this day, have done no investigations except for collecting CCTV footage from the hotel where the crime happened”.

She said nothing had been done with the footage.

“We have since found out the man who raped me is living in London and working for the Metropolitan Police,” she claimed.

After losing faith in the justice system in Korea, she said she has decided to pursue justice in London.

“In May 2016 we will return to Korea to collect the CCTV and other evidence for this pursuit,” she said.

“We will also meet with a witness who was harassed by the same man two days prior to the incident.”

Ms Mattner then plans to travel to London to fight for justice against her alleged attacker.

She has asked for the public to help fund her trip that she claims will be ‘expensive, invasive and time-consuming’.

“I can only hope that this will set an example for women everywhere who find themselves in similar situations daily. I want to fight…. Let’s stand up, make noise and show that these monsters can be made accountable, and this horrifying cycle can be stopped”.

Read more of Airdre Mattner’s story at https://www.gofundme.com/justiceforairdre.