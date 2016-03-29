Retro image of mystery uber hipster has the internet in a spin

This handsome fellow could be Australia’s uber hipster.
The vintage image captures a now familiar identity in his younger years, and it appears the man was a hipster before it was cool.
The photo of the bearded young man has sent the internet into a spin, as Aussies play a game of Guess Who? in an attempt to unravel the mystery behind the steely-eyed young scientist snapped at a café.
The picture was first posted to Imgur, then shared to Reddit, before the identity of the arm-crossed man in his 20s was revealed.
His identity was later confirmed to be quirky TV and radio science personality, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, now 68 years old.
“Cafe on Mt Keira, aged 20 (physicist at Steel Works),” he Tweeted alongside the photo.
The mystery man reckons he might have been Wollongong's first hippie.