Retro image of mystery uber hipster has the internet in a spin

This handsome fellow could be Australia’s uber hipster.

The vintage image captures a now familiar identity in his younger years, and it appears the man was a hipster before it was cool.

The photo of the bearded young man has sent the internet into a spin, as Aussies play a game of Guess Who? in an attempt to unravel the mystery behind the steely-eyed young scientist snapped at a café.

The picture was first posted to Imgur, then shared to Reddit, before the identity of the arm-crossed man in his 20s was revealed.

His identity was later confirmed to be quirky TV and radio science personality, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, now 68 years old.

L pic? Cafe on Mt Keira, aged 20(physicist at Steel Works) R pic? In New Guinea, aged 22(research into hair & wool) https://t.co/TDuKm2hdJv — Dr Karl (@DoctorKarl) March 28, 2016

“Cafe on Mt Keira, aged 20 (physicist at Steel Works),” he Tweeted alongside the photo.

The mystery man reckons he might have been Wollongong's first hippie.