The sister of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Hunua Falls is calling for authorities to prevent public access at the popular swimming spot.

Outraged family calls for Hunua Falls to be 'shut down'

Ruth Kepi, whose brother Peter Lemalu drowned at Hunua Falls on March 19, has told ONE News she was "heartbroken" to learn another boy had drowned during Easter break.

Lilatoni Vetemotu, a 13-year-old boy from Pukekohe, went missing after he got into trouble while he was swimming with his extended family at the popular forest park south of Auckland on Monday afternoon.

A member of his family had tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Hunua Falls downing victim named

Ruth says the death made the raw memories of her brother's death come rushing back.

"I can feel what the family is feeling right now, I know what the mother's going through, what the sisters are going through. It's just so close to home for me, to know that I've been there before," she said.

She told ONE News she wants authorities to close public access to the falls.

"Hunua Falls is actually a really dangerous place for people to go swimming. The fact that it's happened [again], that's an immediate sign that this place should be shut down. It shouldn't be open for the public to be swimming

"My family members are really angry at this, they know that Peter wasn't the first and he certainly wouldn't be the last, as long as this place isn't closed."

Auckland Council parks service manager Mark Bowater said that it was a tragedy but it would be difficult to stop people swimming there.

"We don't recommend that it's safe for swimming. But it is a beautiful natural setting, and it's very hard to keep people away.

"There's a lot of signage up warning about the multiple hazards here."

Auckland Council parks, sport and recreation manager Mace Ward told NZME the falls posed several risks to swimmers because of sharp drops in depth and swift currents.