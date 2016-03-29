Entire pub sends off dead friend with moving Killers tribute

A pub in Ireland packed with mourners broke out into a raucous rendition of The Killers' "Mr Brightside" in a touching tribute to their dead mate.

The entire Killorglin pub was raising a glass to their friend Ger “Farmer” Foley with one man making a toast from atop the bar.

Brian O'Sullivan led the crowd inside Falvey's Bar, standing hunched over on the bar top while praising the lost friend.

"[Ger] is salt of the earth, he will never be replaced, but we will remember him forever in our lives," he says in the video shot by Tim Clifford and posted online Saturday.

"And I been doing this song for a few years – I haven't done it for a couple of years up on this f***ing counter – and I think the most appropriate song you can never get from this man is 'Mr Brightside,'" he says to the roaring crowd.

Clapping and cheering, the crowd sings along to the ballad to their friend.

The locals at the County Kerry pub were all getting in the spirit – none quite as much as O'Sullivan who took his shirt off and then stage dived into the funeral party.

