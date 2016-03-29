Huge blaze 'guts' the insides of high-rise apartments in United Arab Emirates

News

The huge inferno burnt through two 30-storey Ajman One apartment buildings in the city of Ajman, Gulf News reports.

Rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the scene at about 9.45pm on Monday local time and tenants were quickly evacuated from the building.

The blaze broke out in the Ajman One apartment complex at about 9.45pm on Monday. Photo: Twitter/Breaking911

The two damaged buildings are among a residential cluster of 12 towers located to the border with Sharjah, but the blaze mainly damaged tower one.

Social media users have shared footage and videos on Twitter of the inferno as a crowd of onlookers and evacuated tenants watch the apartments burn to the ground.

In the footage, flames and black smoke shoot from the towers as fiery debris rain down before a large crowd, many of them evacuated tenants.

It is still unclear whether there were any casualties.

Evacuated tenants and onlookers watched as the apartments burn down as fiery debris rained down around them. Photo: Twitter/Breaking911

Gulf News spoke to distraught tenants who were evacuated and now 'left with nothing'. Photo: Twitter/Gulf News

The blaze took place about 50 kilometres from Dubai and has left tenants devastated and in tears after losing everything.

One tenant from the high-rise apartment block said she and her three children were forced to rush down 19 floors to safety.

"We are all very distraught. We have lost everything," Bismillah told the newspaper.

While wiping away tears, another resident said she has now "lost everything" and has nowhere to stay.

“My flat is completed gutted,” she said.

"I have lost everything including my documents and I have no place to stay.”

An Indian tenant of tower 6, who lived on floor 22 told the newspaper he is "too disturbed to make sense of it all".

"All I have left are the clothes on my back, " he said.

