Grandmother makes shocking claims about stay in Bankstown Hospital

Shocking claims have been made by a Sydney grandmother about her stay at Bankstown Hospital.

The 77-year-old widow called an ambulance to take her to Bankstown emergency last month.

Fran Jobbern went to hospital initially with a severe headache.

While being treated at the hospital there she fell out of bed.

The grandmother claims the fall was a result of the guard rail not being up.

The grandmother also claims the nurse then went on to almost inject her with medication intended for a terminally ill cancer patient in the same ward.

“Now I could have been dead. y'know,” Fran says.

When a nurse approached her with two syringes she became alarmed.



“I said 'what do you think you're doing with that' and she said 'oh this is your medication'. I said 'no it's not!'”

Fran was right and the medicine was intended for someone else.

She believes it was morphine for a cancer patient.

The nurse went on to report her own mistake.

In a second incident - Fran fell out of bed while delirious on medication due to the bed rails not being properly put up.

The hospital also apologised for the medication mishap, saying "the matter will be addressed".

In addition to that letter of apology Fran received a phone call from the director of emergency medicine but she says that doesn't go far enough.

She wants policies to be changed at the hospital and for nurses to be better trained and supported.

“People pay taxes, they're Australian citizens, they deserve the best and we're not getting it,” Fran says.

She hopes her story will encourage others to come forward.

News break – March 26