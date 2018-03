Easter has been rocked in New Zealand after Cadbury's customers complained there were too many Cherry Ripes in their Favourites Easter eggs.

Cadbury received around 20 complaints on its Facebook page. Photo: Facebook/Shelley Down

Cadbury's Facebook page has received more than a dozen complaints from disgruntled customers who allege an over representation of Cherry Ripes. Cadbury has said it was bad luck.

Here's a run down of the funniest reactions to the great Cherry Ripe scandal of 2016 on Twitter.

Me when I get Cherry Ripe in Easter Treat #HappyEaster #cherryripe pic.twitter.com/DbJB7b1iih — Vikas Yadav (@vksy) March 28, 2016

We can survive earthquakes, but put too many Cherry Ripe bars in our Easter eggs, we are brought to our knees... — Kaimatai (@kaimatai) March 27, 2016

I feel bad that I'm not in the country to support my fellow Kiwis during this Cherry Ripe scandal, kia kaha NZ. — Sanjay Patel (@spat106) March 28, 2016

cherry 👏 ripe 👏 bars 👏 are 👏 so 👏 important 👏 — heavy sweater (@someofmybest) March 27, 2016

Horrifying bombings in Pakistan, meanwhile in New Zealand the cherry ripe outrage is in full swing #PrayForPakistan — Diana Byrne (@dianafbyrne) March 28, 2016

Opening a box of Cadbury chocolates to find only cherry ripe #Harmonizers #IHeartAwards #BestFanArmy pic.twitter.com/YbdRa8oKr4 — 5H New Zealand HQ (@5HNewZealandHQ) March 27, 2016