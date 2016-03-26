News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

Locals eating radioactive food 30 years after Chernobyl: Greenpeace tests

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Economic crises convulsing Russia, Ukraine and Belarus mean testing in areas contaminated by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been cut or restricted, Greenpeace said, and people continue to eat and drink foods with dangerously high radiation levels.

30 years on, Chernobyl still a danger
2:06

30 years on, Chernobyl still a danger
South Korean court jails ex-president Park Geun-hye for 24 years
0:45

South Korean court jails ex-president Park Geun-hye for 24 years
Taiwanese electric supercar aims to take on Tesla
1:32

Taiwanese electric supercar aims to take on Tesla
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'
0:58

Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'
0228_1800_nsw_agl
1:24

AGL spending big on Bayswater power station
0222_1800_SYD-Trains
2:17

Sydney trains crippled again by failures
Regulators reject Rick Perry's plan to prop up coal and n...
1:05

Regulators reject Rick Perry's plan to prop up coal and n...
Ukraine rebels hold elections as violence continues
1:14

Ukraine rebels hold elections as violence continues
0828_1800_vic_qld_jobs
1:16

900 jobs lost as meat-processing plants announce changes
0224_1130_nat_crash
1:50

Two men dead, one critical after horror crash
1120_1800_sa_power
0:33

Homes without power after temporary blackout
 

According to scientific tests conducted on behalf of the environmental campaigning group, overall contamination from key isotopes such as cesium-137 and strontium-90 has fallen somewhat, but lingers, especially in places such as forests.

People in affected areas are still coming into daily contact with dangerously high levels of radiation from the April, 1986 explosion at the nuclear plant that sent a plume of radioactive fallout across large swathes of Europe.

A rare look inside the abandoned site. Source: 7 News.

"It is in what they eat and what they drink. It is in the wood they use for construction and burn to keep warm," the Greenpeace report, entitled "Nuclear Scars: The Lasting legacies of Chernobyl and Fukushima" says.

The research report seen by Reuters ahead of publication on Wednesday said Ukraine "no longer has sufficient funds to finance the programmes needed to properly protect the public... this means the radiation exposure of people still living in the contaminated areas is likely increasing."

Ukraine is suffering economic hardship, worsened by a pro-Russian insurgency in its eastern territories, while Russia and Belarus are also experiencing financial pressures.

A glimpse inside the exclusion zone. Source: 7 News.

The report found that in some cases, such as in grain, radiation levels in the contaminated areas - where an estimated 5 million people live - had actually increased.

"And just as this contamination will be with them for decades to come, so will the related impacts on their health. Thousands of children, even those born 30 years after Chernobyl, still have to drink radioactively contaminated milk."

Russia's ministries of health and natural resources did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. In Ukraine, the health, agriculture and ecology ministries did not immediately respond.

News break – March 26

Back To Top