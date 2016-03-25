'Clear lack of parenting': Bumbling thieves ram raid US store seeking '$800 jeans'

News

Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Indianapolis police are looking for suspects after the group rammed their car into the front doors of the clothing store, stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing.

An anonymous tip led police to investigate the burglary at Hang Time clothing store on March 19.

The store owners have since estimated the damage to be in the thousands.

They claimed the burglars were after an expensive pair of ‘Robin’ jeans, some pairs can cost up to $600 USD (about $800AUD).

Customers who watched the CCTV told Fox News they thought the thieves had a ‘clear lack of parenting’.

CCTV showed a white Dodge Durango and a white Nissan Maxima were involved in the crime.

It showed one of the drivers crashed through a security fence and almost ran over his accomplices in the process.

