News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

'Oh my God!': Flashmob of singing children delights passengers on Queensland train

Yahoo7 /

A Queensland train was alive with the Sound of Music – and a lot of smiling faces - on Thursday afternoon when a flashmob of singing children and their merry leader broke into tune.

Russia's Putin attends Easter Mass
1:00

Russia's Putin attends Easter Mass
Spider Crab Chases Underwater Camera and Hugs It
2:18

Spider Crab Chases Underwater Camera and Hugs It
0408_1800_vic_flu
1:31

Government injects $50M into hospitals ahead of flu season
0408_1800_nsw_trump
0:25

One dead in Trump tower inferno
0408_sun_celebs
0:50

Celebs race on lilos
Broncos President: Crash Overwhelming 'Tragedy'
1:51

Broncos President: Crash Overwhelming 'Tragedy'
0408_0700_nat_newsbreak
2:16

News Break - April 8
0408_sun_news
2:42

News Headlines: Sunday 8 April
Christians in Bethlehem celebrate Easter Holy Fire rite
0:57

Christians in Bethlehem celebrate Easter Holy Fire rite
Pre-monsoon season road being built in Rohingya camp
1:04

Pre-monsoon season road being built in Rohingya camp
0407_1800_wa_tourist
1:50

Stabbed tourist refuses to give up
0407_sun_newsbreak
2:15

News headlines: Saturday 7 April
 

Passengers gasped and looked on in amazement as the rendition began with the ‘Julie Andrews’ of the group belting out the musical favourite: ‘Do-Re-Mi’.

The 'Julie Andrews' of a Queensland train, standing to lead her choir in 'Do-Re-Mi' on Thursday. Photo: Facebook/Queensland Rail

Children then began popping up from their seats one by one, before a whole chorus joined in to bring the song to a climax worthy of the von Trapp family singers - played by the cast of the show currently touring nationally.

Several passengers can be heard exclaiming “Oh my God!” as the song progresses. “They are gorgeous!” one woman says.

The children joined together to finish the song in true Sound of Music fashion. Photo: Facebook/Queensland Rail

Another passenger, who recorded the event, posted the video to Queensland Rail’s Facebook page, commenting: “First trip ever on the Brisbane trains and this happens!... Just your average Thursday afternoon... A flashmob singing on the train”.

The transport company responded saying: “Amazing! We love!”

In less than an hour, it had been viewed more than 14,000 times and was attracting comments from many impressed social media users.

Louise Clayworth wrote: "What a wonderful idea to share in a public space. A demonstration of generosity to the community”.

Related videos

RAW: Irish dancers flash mob Perth train



Norwegian Navy graduates break into flash mob performance

Marriage Proposal Turned Awkward

New Yorkers Strip To Underwear In Winter Chill

News break – March 24

Back To Top