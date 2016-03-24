'Oh my God!': Flashmob of singing children delights passengers on Queensland train

A Queensland train was alive with the Sound of Music – and a lot of smiling faces - on Thursday afternoon when a flashmob of singing children and their merry leader broke into tune.

Passengers gasped and looked on in amazement as the rendition began with the ‘Julie Andrews’ of the group belting out the musical favourite: ‘Do-Re-Mi’.

Children then began popping up from their seats one by one, before a whole chorus joined in to bring the song to a climax worthy of the von Trapp family singers - played by the cast of the show currently touring nationally.

Several passengers can be heard exclaiming “Oh my God!” as the song progresses. “They are gorgeous!” one woman says.

Another passenger, who recorded the event, posted the video to Queensland Rail’s Facebook page, commenting: “First trip ever on the Brisbane trains and this happens!... Just your average Thursday afternoon... A flashmob singing on the train”.

The transport company responded saying: “Amazing! We love!”

In less than an hour, it had been viewed more than 14,000 times and was attracting comments from many impressed social media users.

Louise Clayworth wrote: "What a wonderful idea to share in a public space. A demonstration of generosity to the community”.

