LIVE: Reaction to the flag referendum result

The preliminary results of the second flag referendum have been revealed tonight and New Zealand has voted to keep the existing flag. Follow us for all the updates and reaction.

LIVE: Reaction of the flag referendum result

AT A GLANCE:

- John Key says there will be no more attempts to change the flag while he's in office

- About 2 million people voted from an eligible 3 million in the second flag referendum

- 56.61% voted for the current New Zealand flag, while 43.16% voted for the alternative silver fern flag design

- The referendum was the culmination of an 18-month debate costing NZ$26 million.

10pm: This wraps up our live coverage of the New Zealand flag.

9.55pm:

Put that thing away. Embrace the old one till we find the right one. #nzpol #nzflag pic.twitter.com/VgYRTxGLsN — Sharon Murdoch (@domesticanimal) March 24, 2016

9.50pm: Not ready to give up...

9.44pm: Nicely said...

best thing about the #nzflag has been hearing and reading everyone's opinions, and seeing that we are a country of passionate people... #nz — taylor anderson (@detcom20) March 24, 2016

9.39pm:

Labour leader Andrew Little has claimed "John Key screwed the scrum in favour of his flag".

"Panel members were admittedly influenced by this and three of the four flag options featured ferns.

“John Key attended two fundraisers for the Flag Change campaign and his staff and MPs were heavily involved in campaigning.

“Time and again we heard voters say there were higher priorities for the $26 million the referendum cost taxpayers."

Little says the Prime Minister refused to have a mature discussion about it and when New Zealanders said they wanted a straight yes/no vote in the first referendum, he failed to listen.

9.37pm: RSA national president BJ Clark said: "We're glad so many New Zealanders heeded the RSA's call and made their voices heard for the second referendum - it was an inspiring, strong show of democracy in action."

9.36pm: "The polls showed we were the underdogs, but more than two dozen high profile New Zealanders joined our campaign to explain why having a new flag makes sense economically, culturally and internationally," Change the NZ Flag chairman Lewis Holden says.

9.35pm:

"This result is a major defeat for John Key and it's a lost opportunity for all of us," says Green party co-leader Metiria Turei.

9.32pm:

Deputy Prime Minister Bill English said the government had a robust democratic process that gave New Zealanders a choice in the matter.

"I acknowledge there will be those who are disappointed with the outcome, but the majority of New Zealanders have spoken and we should all embrace that decision," he said in a statement.

9.30pm:

THE FLAG REFERENDUM: BY THE NUMBERS

$26 million - total cost of the flag referendum process

10,292 - how many flag designs were entered overall

40 - the number of flags on the Flag Consideration Panel's long list

5 - alternative designs in the first referendum

48.78 per cent - voter turnout for first referendum

2,119,953 - the number of New Zealanders who voted in the second flag referendum

67.3 per cent - voter turnout for second referendum

13.4 per cent - winning margin of the incumbent flag

9.27pm: One very happy Kiwi!

I hope it'll be a windy day across the whole country tomorrow so the #nzflag can wave mightily at the top of flagpoles in its rightful place — Emma Tiller (@EmmasArcadia) March 24, 2016

9.23pm:

WHICH ELECTORATES WANTED THE NEW ZEALAND FLAG TO CHANGE:

Bay of Plenty - 51.4 pct

Clutha-Southland - 50.4 pct

East Coast Bays - 51.1 pct

Ilam - 50.8 pct

Selwyn - 51.7 pct

Tamaki - 51.9 pct

Total - six out of 71 electorates

Source: NZ Elections

9.16pm:

9.14pm: John Key says the fact nearly one million voted for the alternative flag shows it was a worthwhile process.

The Prime Minister says he's "naturally a bit disappointed" the majority of Kiwis voted against change, but he says "you can't shy away from having a discussion or a debate about nationhood".

He admits he knew if would be difficult to get more than 50% in favour of a new flag.

"My only request to New Zealanders now would be to rally behind the flag chosen by the majority of New Zealanders."

9.11pm:

Glad the #nzflag will be staying as it is - good shout #NZ ! pic.twitter.com/2aQZBDPM6w — Harriet Maltby (@HarrietMaltby) March 24, 2016

9.05pm: Some reaction from the Yahoo New Zealand Facebook page.:

Sione Niuhulu wrote: "Am very very happy that New Zealand has voted and made up their minds..Congratulations all New Zealanders..."

Ian Barnsdall shared: "Disappointed but very proud of my country and will obviously support the referendum,, how many countries could have that right."

Michelle Moore wrote: "Disappointed but good to see democracy in motion. The only country in the world to allow people to vote for or against a flag change. Go Kiwi's !!!"

Angela Burton commented: "You know that people say change is a good thing. Well I am glad we have retained our flag. Changes are always happening and its nice for some things to remain as they were."

Cheyla Nz shared: "TBH I would be very interested in how many people voted to retain the flag out of patriotism and not hatred toward John Key."

Julie Mitchell posted: "I'm disappointed - I was hoping it was time to move on and stand tall on our own feet . Tradition is great but so is looking ahead to where we will be in 50 or 10o yeArs and I'm not sure the Union Jack is relevant now let alone then."

Philip Guard wrote: "No surprise there,glad its over ,all flagged out."

9.03pm: Andrew Little says "the flag referendum should have united New Zealand but the Prime Minister made it divisive".

"He has split the country and achieved nothing," the Labour leader continued.

9.02pm:

NZ has spoken. We're keeping the flag. Now let's get back to focusing on the real issues. — Andrew Little (@AndrewLittleMP) March 24, 2016

9pm: Classic!

8.58pm: Monty Betham's reaction to the flag:

At least no one will mistake the NZ flag with the Aussie flag now #ThatOldChestNut #nzflag — Monty Betham (@MontyBetham13) March 24, 2016

8.53pm: The reaction from the Green Party:

Flag result a failure for PM and lost opportunity for NZ https://t.co/9mImXA8wqV #NZFlag #NZ @metiria — Green Party NZ (@NZGreens) March 24, 2016

8.52pm:

This flag debate has been great in teaching me that New Zealand has a flag.#nzflag — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) March 24, 2016

john key should be thankful his name is not synonymous with a joke flag. #nzflag — Richard Boock (@richardboock) March 24, 2016

8.49pm: Kiwi comedian Guy Williams says he was surprised it was as close as it was.

That referendum was way too close... 43.2% of country has wack flag stylez. #nzflag — Guy Williams (@guywilliamsguy) March 24, 2016

8.48pm: Some claim the design was the problem and if it had been better Kiwis would have voted to change it.

NZ flag to stay. 43% voted for change. Good indication that a truly great design would get the support. Next time. #nzflagreferendum #nzflag — Lachlan Forsyth (@LachlanForsyth) March 24, 2016

8.45pm: Twitter is abuzz tonight as Kiwis react to the result of the second flag referendum. Most are calling the process a waste of money.

Just a cool $26mil goneburger. Petty cash, petty cash. Not crying, I swear. #nzflag pic.twitter.com/ux7mEBoCQu — Megan Gattey (@megangattey) March 24, 2016

Hurrah for keeping the current #nzflag and for keeping this emoji🇳🇿 — ThatsNat04 (@ThatsNat04) March 24, 2016

What a bollocks waste of money #nzflag — Julie Moffett (@JulieMoffett) March 24, 2016

Just remember it took Canada 3 goes to get their current flag. Let's have a proper design & selection process next time #nzflag — Jane Treadwell-Hoye (@JaneTHoye) March 24, 2016

Great the Empire has won! Long may she reign ... you had your chance #NZFLAG pic.twitter.com/76XZUmwCiM — Lou™ (@LouHou) March 24, 2016

8.37pm: Some reaction to the announcement:

New Zealand has voted to retain our current flag. I encourage all NZers to use it, embrace it and, more importantly, be proud of it. — John Key (@johnkeypm) March 24, 2016

You missed a huge opportunity today New Zealand #nzflag pic.twitter.com/sKfoO28vP1 — Alistair Hogg (@alistairjhogg) March 24, 2016

Closer than what I thought it would be. There's an appetite for it to eventually happen #nzflag https://t.co/iMuncLy8yt — Scott MacLean (@MadMaclegend) March 24, 2016

By gum, what a relief! Thank GOD! Kiwis, we did good! #NZFlag #NZ — Lizzie Marvelly (@LizzieMarvelly) March 24, 2016

So it's 56.6 to 43.2 and no flag change for NZ. First MP to say let's do it all again with better alternative gets choc fish for bravery. — Vernon Small (@VernonSmall) March 24, 2016

8.35pm: It was a tight race - of those that voted 56.61% opted for the current New Zealand flag, while 43.16% wanted the alternative silver fern flag.

Much closer than I thought #nzflag pic.twitter.com/p2l4fAMNHu — Kim Baker Wilson (@kimbakerwilson) March 24, 2016

8.28pm:

New Zealand has overwhelmingly voted to keep the current flag.

The results from second referendum are rolling in tonight.

Prime Minister John Key has been the main advocate for change, organising a referendum on the issue he describes as a once-in-a-generation chance to update the flag after more than a century.

"It's fundamentally about taking the Union Jack off and putting the silver fern on," Key said this week.

He has called the existing flag a relic of British colonial days, saying the silver fern used by the All Blacks "screams New Zealand" in the same way the maple leaf identifies Canadians.

But after an 18-month process costing NZ$26 million (US$17.5 million) it appeared New Zealanders were overwhelmingly against change.

About three million ballot papers have been distributed in the South Pacific nation of 4.5 million people for the vote, conducted only by post and which closed at 7.00pm tonight.

On one side of the ballot is the existing flag, a dark blue ensign with the Union Jack in the top left corner and four red stars representing the Southern Cross constellation.

On the other is the proposed alternative -- a silver fern on a black-and-blue background, which retains the four stars.

Created by designer Kyle Lockwood, the alternative option beat four other proposed flags in a preliminary referendum last December.

