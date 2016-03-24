Body found in Adelaide's River Torrens

A body of a man has been discovered in the River Torrens in Adelaide near a busy university campus, just outside of the city's central business district.

A member of the public alerted police to the discovery just after 2pm after finding the body in the water about 50 metres from the Adelaide University footbridge.

The dead man is believed to be aged between 40 and 60 years old.

He was found in the area between King William Road, the Adelaide Zoo, a short distance from the university campus.

Investigators plan to search the area around the discovery, between Adelaide Zoo, the university campus and the busy King William Road for clues to the man's identity.

Police divers pulling body found in River Torrens near Uni footbridge

Police are treating the death as suspicious but said it was too early to tell how long the man had been in the water, and if the body had any signs of injury.

A cause of death has not been determined and no identification was found on the body.

Police erected screens near next to the river in the popular parkland area to shield the body from public view after they removed it from the water.

Major crime detectives are at the scene.

The area east of Kintore Avenue has been cordoned off and police divers are at the scene.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

