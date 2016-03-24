CCTV shows shirtless man launch brutal 'coward punch' attack

A man is assisting police after CCTV of a brutal 'coward punch' attack outside a pub in south Canberra was released online.

In the security vision, a shirtless man with green pants can be seen approaching a man in a dark shirt, asking the man for a lighter.

He suddenly delivers a brutal unprovoked blow to the man's face before shoving him against the outside of PJ O'Reilly's pub in Tuggeranong suburb Greenway.

The shirtless man pauses for a moment before apparently launching himself at the victim a second time, appearing to grab him around the neck.

A woman in a black dress quickly moves in to help, trying to wrestle the shirtless man's grip from the victim.

The assault occurred on Sunday 28 February 2016 at about 12.30am, police said.

The offender immediately fled with a male and female.

The male offender is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 6'2" (185cm) with a shaved head.

Police have announced a man is assisting with inquiries.

He was wearing a blue and yellow t-shirt and green cargo pants.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via act.crimestoppers.com.au

Please quote reference 5928508. Information can be provided anonymously.