France airport evacuated over security threats: reports

Yahoo7 News

Crowds of people were photographed outside Toulouse-Blagnac Airport amid the reported threat.

Source: Twitter

One Australian traveller said he was asked to leave while waiting at the departure gate for his flight.

Mark Davidson described the scene as “hectic” and said he was unsure why the evacuation was called.

Staff described the event as a “security issue”.

Source: Twitter

Passengers and staff were allowed back inside the building just over an hour after the evacuations took place.

More to come.

