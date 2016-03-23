France airport evacuated over security threats: reports

An airport in France has reportedly been evacuated after security staff allegedly found a suspicious-looking suitcase.

Crowds of people were photographed outside Toulouse-Blagnac Airport amid the reported threat.

One Australian traveller said he was asked to leave while waiting at the departure gate for his flight.

Mark Davidson described the scene as “hectic” and said he was unsure why the evacuation was called.

Staff described the event as a “security issue”.

Passengers and staff were allowed back inside the building just over an hour after the evacuations took place.

