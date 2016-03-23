Tiahleigh Palmer: Police searching property in Waterford

News

Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Police investigating the murder of Tiahleigh Palmer are searching a property at Waterford.

The property is located on Logan Reserve Road police have confirmed.

Only last week the murdered Queensland schoolgirl's mother issued a plea to the public to help find her daughter’s “vile” killer.

Bravely speaking out for the first time since her daughter’s brutal murder four months ago, Cindy Palmer said she worries “every night” that another child could suffer the same fate as Tiahleigh.

Aerial images of the property that is being searched. Source: 7 News.

A recent image of the beautiful 12-year-old before her death. Source: Facebook.

“It takes a vile person to take an innocent 12-year-old’s life,” she said at the press conference.

“Please, somebody knows something about what happened. We desperately want to know.”



Speaking lovingly at the time about her daughter she said: “Tiahleigh was a loveable girl, she was always mucking around. She loved dancing.”

Speaking of how she's dealt with her daughter's murder over past months, she said: “They’ve been hard. They’ve been very hard,” she said during her emotional plea.

“She was a very loving caring person," she said.

Also at the conference Detective Superintendent David Hutchinson said the people responsible should know police were “not giving up”.

The tiny white coffin at her funeral was surrounded by family and friends. Source: AAP.

“They should never feel at ease,” he warned.

This was also an opportunity to remind the public about the $250,000 reward and indemnity from prosecution which was offered last month in a bid to solve the murder.

Hutchinson stated detectives believed they had already spoken to people who had information about the schoolgirl’s murder who had been unwilling to co-operate because of either fear or loyalty.

"Now for whatever reason they're not coming forward with that information. The information that we want.

"And that might be through, through fear, it might be through loyalty or it might be through their own involvement in it and they're afraid themselves of getting into trouble," said Det Supt Hutchinson said last month.

Fishermen found the young girl's remains on the banks of the Pimpama River on the Gold Coast on November 5 last year.

She was last seen alive on October 30 when she was dropped at Marsden State High School.



Police have trawled the waterway and nearby areas searching for her missing uniform and purple backpack.

One of her shoes was found in December.

Palmer's uniform and backpack are still outstanding, according to police.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

