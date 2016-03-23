Teens flung from moped into oncoming traffic during road rage attack

Two teenagers were stalked and flung off their moving moped into traffic following an argument while waiting at a set of traffic lights in Western Australia.

Kyle Smith, 17, and Darcy, 16 were victims to a shocking road rage attack involving two occupants of a white 4WD sparked by an alleged argument on Pinjarra Road, Mandurah just after 5pm on Monday.

CCTV shows the moment the vehicle stalks and speeds up to the pair riding across the old bridge.

Upon approaching the intersection of Finistere Island Reserve, a passenger in the 4WD reached out and yanked Kyle by the neck.

Darcy then lost control of the moped - which was travelling at 50km/h - and crashed into oncoming traffic.

The pair were sent skidding along the bitumen, narrowly missing the wheels of the white vehicle that sped off.

After hitting the ground, one of the boys managed to jump back on the scooter in an attempt to chase down the driver and get the registration number.

The two boys received cuts and abrasions to their hands, arms and legs.



Both of the 4WD’s occupants are in their early 20s, with olive complexions and of solid build.



Police have asked for anyone who might dash cam of the incident, or anyone with information, to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

