Sex assault victim given bravery award after fighting off stalker

A 21-year-old woman who managed to fight off a depraved sex attacker who attempted to rape her has been recognised for her bravery.

The UK woman, from Sheffield, was stalked for nearly two kilometres by Jonathon Holmes as she desperately tried to contact her partner.

As a last resort, she armed herself with her keys before he pushed her into bushes and tried to rape her.

"You are going to enjoy this," he told her.

As he launched himself on top of her and began groping her, the young woman used her house keys to cut his face and bit his tongue.

"You won't do that to a woman again," she said.

The struggle continued until two passers-by heard her cries for help.

"She continued to fight in the genuine belief that he intended to rape her and described feeling that she was ‘fighting for her life’," South Yorkshire Police superintendent Scott Green said.

"As a victim of a terrifying crime, her bravery throughout this ordeal is astonishing.

Supt Green praised the woman for her bravery in fighting off Holmes, who had been caught on CCTV hiding behind walls and stalking women following a night out in November.

"You displayed an astonishing level of bravery during this investigation, your actions undoubtedly deterred the offender from continuing his assault and your detailed recollection of such a traumatic event, led to the arrest, conviction and imprisonment of a very dangerous criminal," he said.

"As a husband, as the father of a daughter and behalf of every woman in this city, I commend you.

"On behalf of South Yorkshire Police we recognise your bravery, selflessness and truly outstanding courage in helping make this city a safer place for every woman in it."

Holmes was arrested and jailed for four and a half years.

