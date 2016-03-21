Caught in 'crosshairs': Millions of Australians at risk of bowel cancer, report says

More than 8 million Australians - almost one in three people - will be in the "crosshairs" of bowel cancer in 10 years with Baby Boomers living in rural and regional areas at greatest risk of developing the disease, according to a new report.

The disturbing findings have been released by leading social demographer Bernard Salt, who reveals by 2026 4.6 million Baby Boomers and 4 million Gen Xers "will be subjected to a bowel cancer lottery" simply due to their advancing age.

Bowel cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women in Australia and is more common in people over the age of 50.

The report - developed by KPMG Demographics and commissioned by Bowel Cancer Australia - examines the rising threat of bowel cancer in Australia’s ageing population.

“Bowel cancer attacks the middle-aged with progressive lethality, with rates leaping tenfold between the ages 50 and 79,” Salt said.

“By the end of the coming decade 4.6 million Baby Boomers and 4 million Gen Xers will be subjected to a bowel cancer lottery, purely because of the age group through which they are passing.”

Bowel cancer, also referred to as colorectal cancer, develops from the inner lining of the bowel and is preceded by growths called polyps, which may become invasive cancers if undetected.

Around 15,000 Australians are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year, including 1,115 people under the age of 50.

Bowel Cancer Australia CEO Julien Wiggins said: “The analysis highlights how localised bowel cancer can be and demonstrates the need for public health programs to be based not only on age but also geography.”



“The Government’s age based national screening program has significant regional implications with positive tests requiring further investigation via colonoscopy within 30 days.”

Colonoscopy waiting times in the public health system have exceeded recommended time frames while the program is not expected to be full implemented until 2020.

“The reporting and publishing of colonoscopy waiting times on the My Hospitals website is long overdue,” Mr Wiggins said.



“Bowel cancer patients require timely access to surgery, treatment and cancer support services, however, these are not always available locally which can adversely impact patient outcomes,” Mr Wiggins added.

Bowel cancer patients currently have a five-year survival rate of 66 percent which lags well behind other patients with common cancers such as breast, melanoma and prostate with survival rates of around 90 percent.

Key findings across Australia revealed in the report include:

While the largest number of bowel cancer deaths is associated with our largest capital cities, the actual rate of bowel cancer deaths is highest in rural and retirement communities.

11 Local Government Areas across regional Australia where 44 percent or more of the population sits within 50-79 age group and where bowel cancer is most lethal – including Victor Harbor and Yorke Peninsula (SA); Break O’Day (TAS); followed by Great Lakes (Foster-Tuncurry), Tenterfield, Eurobodalla (Bateman’s Bay), Gloucester and Bega Valley (NSW); Mid Murrary (Renmark) (SA); and Pyrenees (Avoca) & Loddon (Inglewood) (VIC)

Other communities in other states are also at risk but they do not rank amid the top bowel-cancer risk areas. These include Fraser Coast (Hervey Bay) and Noosa (QLD); Gingin and Donnybrook-Balingup (WA).

In terms of capital cities, Murray (Perth) and Sorell (Hobart) had the highest bowel cancer death rates. In some capital cities, rates were found to vary up to three-to-four times between communities.

In Melbourne, the bowel cancer death rate is highest in Whitehorse (12 per 100,000), which is three times higher than City of Melbourne. In Sydney, the death rate peaks at 10 per 100,000 in the Blue Mountains, which is almost two and a half times higher than the death rate in Woollahra. In Adelaide, the death rate is highest in Tea Tree Gully (12 per 100,000) and in Brisbane it is Somerset (11 per 100,00).

Parts of regional Australia at a higher risk of bowel cancer appear to be well removed from convenient access to a regional cancer treatment centres.

Access to cancer centres is poorest on the remote edges of rural Australia in places like the Victorian Wimmera and Mallee; the mid-north coast of Western Australia, the Mackay region of Queensland and the central west of New South Wales servicing the region around Dubbo. The north west of Tasmania is also beyond convenient reach of the cancer centre in Hobart.

“We want to see more lives saved through prevention and early diagnosis, and equally we want to help more patients become survivors,” Mr Wiggins concluded.

Bowel cancer screening kits are available to the general public and involve a test for bowel cancer in people who do not have any obvious symptoms of the disease.

Home test kits are sent in the mail and can also be obtained at pharmacies or from general practitioners.

The risk of bowel cancer can be reduced by not smoking, a healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, and maintaining a healthy body weight according to the Cancer Council of Australia.

Currently around 4,000 people die from bowel cancer every year in Australia.

