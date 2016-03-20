News

Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

Heartbreaking moment grieving sea lion mother cries over dead pup

Yahoo New Zealand /

Campaigners have shared footage of a mother sea lion grieving over its still-born pup, which they say was caused by humans harassing the animal.

The video, filmed in San Diego in southern California, shows the mother writhing and pining as the pup lays dead next to her.

Andrea Else Hahn, who uploaded the video to her Facebook account, then films the moment she returns the following day and finds the sea lion still with her dead offspring.

Campaigners are trying to raise awareness of seal harassment in California. Photo: Andrea Else Hahn/Facebook

At one point the animal appears to be crying next to the pup.

The Californian is trying to raise awareness of human harassment of sea lions around the beaches near where she lives.

At one point it appears the mother sea lion is crying. Photo: Andrea Else Hahn/Facebook

"Mommy Sea Lions remains all day and all night with her still born puppy, while human shoeprints may again be found on the sands of Casa Beach," she said on her original post.

The footage has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 1 million times.

One commenter wrote: "All animal mothers grieve for their babies, it is not a human trademark."


A starving sea lion has been rescued after finding its way into a San Diego restaurant.

This sailor overheard a booming growl coming from outside the captain's hatch of his yacht, and after further investigation, he found out that it was just a satisfied sea lion letting out a rather large and lengthy burp.


