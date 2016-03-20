Heartbreaking moment grieving sea lion mother cries over dead pup

Campaigners have shared footage of a mother sea lion grieving over its still-born pup, which they say was caused by humans harassing the animal.

The video, filmed in San Diego in southern California, shows the mother writhing and pining as the pup lays dead next to her.

Andrea Else Hahn, who uploaded the video to her Facebook account, then films the moment she returns the following day and finds the sea lion still with her dead offspring.

At one point the animal appears to be crying next to the pup.

The Californian is trying to raise awareness of human harassment of sea lions around the beaches near where she lives.

"Mommy Sea Lions remains all day and all night with her still born puppy, while human shoeprints may again be found on the sands of Casa Beach," she said on her original post.

The footage has since gone viral and has been viewed more than 1 million times.

One commenter wrote: "All animal mothers grieve for their babies, it is not a human trademark."

