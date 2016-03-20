News

Policeman mocks drug dealer on social media with note

Yahoo New Zealand /

A policeman whose team uncovered a drug dealer's stash spot left a note at the site mocking the offender and posted a picture of it to social media.

Policeman mocks drug dealer on social media with note

Officers left this Met Police headed note at the site of the stash spot. Scroll down for their cheeky message. Photo: Twitter/Sgt Paul Taylor

Sgt Paul Taylor from London's Metropolitan Police tweeted a picture of two clip-lock bags of drugs to his account on Thursday.

"Drugs found by the team today in the dealers latest sneaky hidey-hole. Found by PC 'Sniffer' Simond's snout," he wrote.



And in a follow up post he tweeted a picture of a note that simply said "Unlucky" that had been placed where the drugs had been found.

"This note left in the place of the early seizure form the canal path," Sgt Taylor wrote.




