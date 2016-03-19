News

Mother of slain schoolgirl Sydney schoolgirl speaks out after killer freed
'Did she get to cry out for me?': Mother's anguish after daughter's killer walks free

Boy, 9, filmed driving luxury Porsche 106kph through a 50km zone

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A child has been caught driving a luxury Porsche at 106 kilometres per hour in a 50km zone through the streets of a Belgian village.

The nine-year-old boy is believed to have been encouraged by his father, who is sitting in the passenger seat and can be heard laughing and telling the boy to ‘go faster’.

The boy sits close to the steering wheel as the car reaches speeds of up to 106kmh.

Local media reports the man as saying: “Come on, full house now. Full throttle”.

The driver’s seat was moved all the way forward to allow the young boy to reach the pedals.

Hesitant at first, he tells his father, “it’s so scary”, before he picks up his confidence and begins to accelerate.

The luxury Porsche Cayenne was similar to this model. Photo: File

He speeds down a road and after three minutes of driving he pulls over in front of a property and parks the vehicle.

After the video was uploaded to the internet, police were able to identify the car.

While the boy is too young to be punished, the child’s father is waiting for the courts to decide his punishment.

Is this a case of bad parenting? Here are a few other parents who have come under fire for subjecting their children to questionable situations:

Woman pole dances with baby strapped to her back

Ashley Wright dances with her baby on her back in this much talked about Youtube clip.



Could you forget your child?

Lyn Balfour mistakenly left her 9-month-old son in the car for seven hours while she went to work.

Newsbreak – March 19

