Boy, 9, filmed driving luxury Porsche 106kph through a 50km zone

A child has been caught driving a luxury Porsche at 106 kilometres per hour in a 50km zone through the streets of a Belgian village.

The nine-year-old boy is believed to have been encouraged by his father, who is sitting in the passenger seat and can be heard laughing and telling the boy to ‘go faster’.

Local media reports the man as saying: “Come on, full house now. Full throttle”.

The driver’s seat was moved all the way forward to allow the young boy to reach the pedals.

Hesitant at first, he tells his father, “it’s so scary”, before he picks up his confidence and begins to accelerate.

He speeds down a road and after three minutes of driving he pulls over in front of a property and parks the vehicle.

After the video was uploaded to the internet, police were able to identify the car.

While the boy is too young to be punished, the child’s father is waiting for the courts to decide his punishment.

