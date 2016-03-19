Neighbours use machete to rescue toddler trapped in washing machine

A two-year-old boy who climbed into a washing machine has been rescued by his neighbours, who used a machete to saw through the metal to free the trapped child.

The dramatic scene unfolded in the Indian city of Gulbarga, where the toddler clambered into the top-loading machine while his mother was in the kitchen.

He quickly got stuck, leaving his mother to follow his helpless cries to the laundry.

When she realised her son was stuck, she ran to the neighbours for help.

Armed with machetes, the men dismantled the washing machine and slowly hacked it apart to free the boy.

The rescue operation reportedly took half an hour, and the child is said to be doing well after the ordeal.

This is definitely not the first time a child has been stuck somewhere less than ideal:

Four-year-old boy stuck in a Melbourne vending machine for almost seven hours

The four-year-old boy who spent more than six and a half hours stuck inside a vending machine, heads home with a packet of Oreos.

Boy spends hours stuck in rock crevice

A 14 year old boy is in hospital after falling 30 metres down a rock face and becoming stuck.

Victorian toddler gets fingers stuck in plughole

A curious toddler has sparked a lengthy drama, after getting his fingers stuck in a plughole.

Newsbreak – March 19