News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion

Neighbours use machete to rescue toddler trapped in washing machine

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A two-year-old boy who climbed into a washing machine has been rescued by his neighbours, who used a machete to saw through the metal to free the trapped child.

President Trump to Skip Barbara Bush's Funeral for Mar a Lago, 'Out of Respect for the Bush Family' Says White House
1:51

President Trump to Skip Barbara Bush's Funeral for Mar a Lago, 'Out of Respect for the Bush Family' Says White House
The Latest: George Bush 'very touched' by mourners
1:02

The Latest: George Bush 'very touched' by mourners
0421_0700_nat-Newsbreak
6:01

Newsbreak - April 21
Winds Fuel Colorado's Skipper Island Fire
0:31

Winds Fuel Colorado's Skipper Island Fire
Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
0:39

Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
Robotic 'maids' that milk cattle
1:19

Robotic 'maids' that milk cattle
0420_1800_syd_thieves
1:33

Family become latest victims of terrifying home invasion
0420_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:45

Newsbreak - April 20
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0305_1130_nat_dog
1:31

Girl seriously injured after attack by family dog
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
1:07

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
 

The dramatic scene unfolded in the Indian city of Gulbarga, where the toddler clambered into the top-loading machine while his mother was in the kitchen.

The boy, 2, became stuck after he climbed into the machine when his mother wasn't looking. Photo: ANI

He quickly got stuck, leaving his mother to follow his helpless cries to the laundry.

When she realised her son was stuck, she ran to the neighbours for help.

Armed with machetes, the men dismantled the washing machine and slowly hacked it apart to free the boy.

Neighbours used a machete to free the trapped boy. Photo: ANI

The rescue operation reportedly took half an hour, and the child is said to be doing well after the ordeal.

This is definitely not the first time a child has been stuck somewhere less than ideal:

Four-year-old boy stuck in a Melbourne vending machine for almost seven hours

The four-year-old boy who spent more than six and a half hours stuck inside a vending machine, heads home with a packet of Oreos.

Boy spends hours stuck in rock crevice

A 14 year old boy is in hospital after falling 30 metres down a rock face and becoming stuck.

Victorian toddler gets fingers stuck in plughole

A curious toddler has sparked a lengthy drama, after getting his fingers stuck in a plughole.

Newsbreak – March 19

Back To Top