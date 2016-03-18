Fire-breather bursts into flames during high school performance

In a shocking stunt-gone-wrong, a fire-breathing entertainer burst into flames while performing at a Florida high school, creating scenes of panic that left 18 students injured.

Ex-circus performer Ricky Charles was putting on a show for a crowd of excited teenagers at Atlantic Community High School on Thursday during a pep rally.

The 52-year-old, nicknamed ‘Inferno’, was performing at the rally with his company, Inferno’s Challenge, when the accident took place.

One of the stunt team’s favoured moves involves running down an inflatable runway towards a basketball hoop, where they jump over a burst of flames and score a slam-dunk.

In recordings of the accident, Charles waits at the base of the hoop with his flaming baton and takes a large mouthful of the flammable liquid.

The performer approaches and Charles sends flames flying into the air while the 2000-strong crowd scream in excitement.

But as the fire-breather’s face caught fire, they quickly turned into screams of fear.

Charles’ mouth appears to be alight and as he attempts to swat out the flames, his hand also ignites.

He begins to panic and appears to expel the remaining liquid in his mouth, causing the rest of his body to be engulfed by fire.

He runs off the runway and a man can be seen hurriedly trying to extinguish the flames.

Charles was admitted to hospital as a ‘trauma alert’ patient, which is categorised by patients who suffer second or third degree burns to more that 15 per cent of their body, the Daily Mail reported.

He reportedly spoke to local media and told them he is “doing good”.

While no-one else was burned in the incident, eight students were hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

Ten others were treated for minor breathing issues.

The event sparked controversy for the high school, after the Palm Beach County School District declared that pyrotechnics and fire are not allowed in county schools.

Spokesperson Kathy Burstein said the “inexcusable” event was in “direct violation of District policy”, according to the Palm Beach Post.

