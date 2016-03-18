St Patrick's Day flash mob breaks out on Perth commuter train

An Irish flash mob rose to their feet on a Perth train and danced their way through St Patrick's Day treating train commuters to free entertainment.

The Flipagram footage was uploaded to The Gaelic Girls Irish Dancing Troupe's Facebook page on Thursday and has been viewed over 150,000 times.

In the video, several dancers rose to their feet and sorted themselves in an orderly fashion to perform for passengers on the Joondalup line at 10am to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

The flash mob begin clapping their hands to the Irish beat before a group of three girls being spinning in a circle in the middle of the carriage before the remaining girls join them as they jig in sync.

In the last part of the video, the dancers' upper bodies stay stationary as their controlled legs kick in different directions.

When the dancers got off the train at Leederville station their spontaneous entertainment was given plenty of applause.

