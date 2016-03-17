News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfires

Jalal brothers release fresh terror prank after court ban lifted

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A group of teenage pranksters who created a media and legal storm with their videos showing staged "terror attacks" are back to their old tricks after their court bail conditions were relaxed.

0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
0303_1800_vic_snake
0:28

Snake catcher reeling after finding huge snake threatening dog
'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
2:42

'Yam Dreaming' Qantas Plane Arrives in Melbourne
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0301_1800_MEL-MustangSally
1:39

Sally Capp confirms she will stand for Melbourne Lord Mayor
0301_0500_nat_pokiesAFL
1:22

Research links AFL pokies to rise in family violence
0228_1130_nat_murder
0:23

Man in custody over stabbing murder of his housemate
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
2:44

Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
Sudanese Community Leaders Urges Young Offenders to Stop 'Thuggish' Behaviour
0:38

Sudanese Community Leaders Urges Young Offenders to Stop 'Thuggish' Behaviour
 

Melbourne pranksters The "Jalal Brothers" were criticised and then charged by police after their most controversial video revealed a drive-by shooting which seemed to terrify a little girl.

The controversial team later admitted that the video was fake and admitted to 7 News that their popular pranks were completely staged.

A man can be seen running for his life after being lured into helping a 'crying child' in a pram. Photo: YouTube/Jalal Brothers


Max, 20, Arman, 18, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified, were raided by counter-terrorism police last month and charged with public nuisance, possessing a prohibited weapon, and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

Due to strict bail conditions the brothers weren't allowed to post anymore videos to their YouTube channel.

But on March 11, their Facebook page revealed the trio were granted permission to post videos again but not allowed to uploaed images of videos involving witnesses to the case.

“We are proud to announce that we can start making our videos again, and it's all thanks to our amazing legal team. Couldn’t have done it without them - Malkoun & Co Lawyers,” the post read.

"We are proud to announce that we can start making our videos again". Photo: Facebook/Jalal Brothers

The trio are due to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on May 20 and the 16-year-old will appear at a children’s court.

Since the announcement they have created another video titled Baby Bomb Prank which has already amassed almost 1 million views on their Facebook page.

In the video, the brothers lure bystanders into approaching a crying child seated in a pram before throwing a black bag at them in a manner which suggests it is a bomb.

Each of the targets can be seen running for their lives through bushland or car parks.

One man, sporting a thin-strappy singlet, flees out of supplements shop before the bag is even thrown.

Other videos produced by the brothers show them playing the part of Islamic terrorists, frightening the public with fake bombs and shocking kidnapping attempts.

RELATED VIDEOS:



Back To Top