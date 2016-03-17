Jalal brothers release fresh terror prank after court ban lifted

A group of teenage pranksters who created a media and legal storm with their videos showing staged "terror attacks" are back to their old tricks after their court bail conditions were relaxed.

Melbourne pranksters The "Jalal Brothers" were criticised and then charged by police after their most controversial video revealed a drive-by shooting which seemed to terrify a little girl.

The controversial team later admitted that the video was fake and admitted to 7 News that their popular pranks were completely staged.

Max, 20, Arman, 18, and a 16-year-old who cannot be identified, were raided by counter-terrorism police last month and charged with public nuisance, possessing a prohibited weapon, and behaving in an offensive manner in a public place.

Due to strict bail conditions the brothers weren't allowed to post anymore videos to their YouTube channel.

But on March 11, their Facebook page revealed the trio were granted permission to post videos again but not allowed to uploaed images of videos involving witnesses to the case.

“We are proud to announce that we can start making our videos again, and it's all thanks to our amazing legal team. Couldn’t have done it without them - Malkoun & Co Lawyers,” the post read.

The trio are due to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on May 20 and the 16-year-old will appear at a children’s court.

Since the announcement they have created another video titled Baby Bomb Prank which has already amassed almost 1 million views on their Facebook page.

In the video, the brothers lure bystanders into approaching a crying child seated in a pram before throwing a black bag at them in a manner which suggests it is a bomb.

Each of the targets can be seen running for their lives through bushland or car parks.

One man, sporting a thin-strappy singlet, flees out of supplements shop before the bag is even thrown.

Other videos produced by the brothers show them playing the part of Islamic terrorists, frightening the public with fake bombs and shocking kidnapping attempts.

