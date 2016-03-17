Coromandel town "cut off" after rain deluge

A Coromanel town was "effectively cut off" after a huge rain storm on Thursday morning.

Flooding scenes on SH25. Photo: NZTA

More than 40mm rain fell in an hour, closing a section of State Highway 25 and cutting off Whitianga from both sides, according to NZTA.

The road has since reopened with Stop and Go signs operating.

The MetService reported that localised heavy rain was forecast for the day in Coromandel.

In total, 93.8mm of rain fell in Whitianga in six hours between 3am and 9am.

NZTA posted pictures on its Twitter feed of the flooding on SH25.

Waikato Civil Defence has advised people to avoid the area.

"A section of State Highway 25 near Wade Road, Kaimarama - south of Whitianga is closed due to flooding," it said on its Facebook page.

"Simpsons Beach bridge is flooded and there's a slip at Kuaotunu Hill. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

"There are reports that other sections of State Highway 25 are also flooded and NZTA and Thames-Coromandel District Council contractors are currently checking those."