News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Murder of Vic mum unsolved after 36 years (clone 40004774)
Million-dollar reward for information on mum murdered 36 years ago

"Two sides to every story": Alleged road rage driver speaks out after Ipswich incident

Natasha Squarey
Yahoo7 /

A young father charged over a terrifying alleged road rage attack at Ipswich has apologised for his actions, saying there are two sides to every story.

Police Tackle, Arrest Masked Protesters During White Nationalist Rally in Newnan
1:40

Police Tackle, Arrest Masked Protesters During White Nationalist Rally in Newnan
0420_1800_wa_water
0:28

Man killed in worksite tragedy
0420_1800_qld_cop
0:46

Cop pleads guilty to killing baby son
0420_1800_vic_train
0:49

Teenager dragged by train along station
Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
2:02

Video Shows Police Talking With YouTube Shooter
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
0301_1800_qld_drill
0:28

300 people involved in mock terror drill
0228_1800_nsw_agl
1:24

AGL spending big on Bayswater power station
 

Desmond Over, whose alleged actions were recorded on a dashcam, has admitted to following the driver to the police station where his temper flared.

After changing lanes, this blue sedan slammed on the breaks. Photo: 7 News

The footage shows the Cunningham Highway battle beginning, as a blue sedan changes lanes and then slams on the brakes.

The car behind attempts to merge and then cruises for some metres, but its alleged tormentor returns.

Father-of-one Desmond Over was inside the blue car with his partner and four-year-old son.

“Obviously video shows his favour and there are two sides to every story...my son was quite distraught,” Mr Over said.

Desmond Over was driving the blue sedan that was involved in an Ipswich road rage incident. Photo: 7 News

He claims the man behind his car had been driving recklessly and had earlier clipped their side-mirror, off camera.

The alleged victim, 26-year-old Daniel Nguyen, can be seen on the video taking an exit, where the blue car is found waiting.

Mr Over could be seen running toward the alleged victim in footage captured outside Ipswich police station. Photo: 7 News

About an hour later, the drivers met at Ipswich police station, where Mr Over said his temper flared.

“I ran at him, I didn’t hit him, I wanted to hurt him. Obviously I shoulder barged him and chased him,” he said.

Mr Over also said the reason he acted the way he did was because his home was destroyed by fire just 12 hours before the incident.

This is Mr Over's home, which he says burned down just 12 hours before the alleged road rage incident. Photo: 7 News

“After that, I wasn’t in right frame of mind. I would never do that out front of a cop shop,” he said.

Mr Over has been charged over the alleged incident but said on Wednesday that he was not behind the wheel.

“My son’s mother was driving… Most of what you see, that’s bad is her trying to stop him,” he said.

Road safety expert Russell White said cool heads are needed: “The risk is you just don't know what the other person is capable of”.

Mr Over is due to appear at Ipswich Court next month, where he will be pleading not guilty to dangerous driving and driving without a license.

He said he will accept two other charges of public nuisance and obstructing police.

Related videos

Man charged over terrifying road rage incident


Texas road rage leads to baseball bat fight

Driver smashes bus window with a shovel in road rage madness

RAW: Extraordinary attack on tow truck driver



Road rage attacker slashes victim's face with a machete

Back To Top