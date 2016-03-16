"Two sides to every story": Alleged road rage driver speaks out after Ipswich incident

A young father charged over a terrifying alleged road rage attack at Ipswich has apologised for his actions, saying there are two sides to every story.

Desmond Over, whose alleged actions were recorded on a dashcam, has admitted to following the driver to the police station where his temper flared.

The footage shows the Cunningham Highway battle beginning, as a blue sedan changes lanes and then slams on the brakes.



The car behind attempts to merge and then cruises for some metres, but its alleged tormentor returns.



Father-of-one Desmond Over was inside the blue car with his partner and four-year-old son.

“Obviously video shows his favour and there are two sides to every story...my son was quite distraught,” Mr Over said.

He claims the man behind his car had been driving recklessly and had earlier clipped their side-mirror, off camera.



The alleged victim, 26-year-old Daniel Nguyen, can be seen on the video taking an exit, where the blue car is found waiting.

About an hour later, the drivers met at Ipswich police station, where Mr Over said his temper flared.

“I ran at him, I didn’t hit him, I wanted to hurt him. Obviously I shoulder barged him and chased him,” he said.



Mr Over also said the reason he acted the way he did was because his home was destroyed by fire just 12 hours before the incident.

“After that, I wasn’t in right frame of mind. I would never do that out front of a cop shop,” he said.



Mr Over has been charged over the alleged incident but said on Wednesday that he was not behind the wheel.



“My son’s mother was driving… Most of what you see, that’s bad is her trying to stop him,” he said.



Road safety expert Russell White said cool heads are needed: “The risk is you just don't know what the other person is capable of”.



Mr Over is due to appear at Ipswich Court next month, where he will be pleading not guilty to dangerous driving and driving without a license.



He said he will accept two other charges of public nuisance and obstructing police.

