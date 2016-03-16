Deadly battle between brown snake and fat red back caught on camera

News

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A vicious brown snake got caught up in the web of a red back spider and the vicious battle between the two deadly creatures was all caught on camera by a West Australian mother.

Jamii-Leigh Marwick uploaded the video to her Facebook page on March 13 saying her son, Eamon, ran inside screaming "Mum! There's a snake in the shed!"

A brown snake got caught up in a red back's web and the the deadly duo battled it out in a case of survival of the fittest. Photo: Facebook

In the video, the juvenile brown snake struggles to break free from the red back's incredible sticky web.

"So what we have here is a little snake and a red back," the Kalgoorlie mother can be heard saying in the video.

Children can be heard commentating on the snake's vicious movements in the background as Ms Marwick stands up and moves to a different spot to get a closer view of the battlefield.

One boy suggests they get a butter knife and save the reptile, but the fair mother dismisses the idea saying that "if he's been bitten he's screwed anyway, he may as well be dinner".

Unhappy with the comment, the reptile begins to whip back and forth constantly, sticking its neck out and slithering its tongue toward the camera while hanging in a seemingly embarrassing state.

This is the red back that captured the vicious snake in a Kalgoorlie shed. Photo: Facebook

Just as the snake lashes out at the camera Ms Marwick tells her children the the snake is "angry" and "cranky" and tells them they will leave the deadly duo alone.

Ms Marwick said she did end up trying to to save the snake but accidentally dropped a jar on its head.

"In my attempt to save him... I accidentally dropped a jar on the poor bloke and he didn't survive," she wrote on the post.

"The spider is now also no longer a threat."

The video has since been viewed over 7,000 times and Facebook users are commenting at how "Australian" this video is.

The snake began whipping back and forth constantly sticking its neck out, hissing at the mother recording. Photo: Facebook

Susan Edwards: "That's the most Australian thing I've ever seen. Google snake caught in spider Web. This is SO common is scary."

"So Australian these pics!" Ren Jenner also commented.

Bronwyn Lonsdale commented on the post saying that this deadly duo is her "pet hate".

"Their is my two pet hates snake and spider," she wrote.

"You are a better person then me I would not have got that close to both of them I would have run and I say to that I would not of gone back to the shed..."

This is not the first time these two deadly creatures battled it out in an Australian shed in a case of survival of the fittest.

