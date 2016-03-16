"Her name is Ellie, too": Ellie Goulding surprises young busker singing her hit song

A young girl who was singing songs by Ellie Goulding on a British sidewalk got the surprise of her life when her idol turned up and listened to her.

The little girl, also named Ellie, was lost for words as the 29-year-old paused to hear her rendition of On My Mind.

Goulding got down and gave the girl a hug, telling her, “you've just been singing my song - it was really good".

We heard this little angel singing On My Mind..... 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y5eEYYrjcz — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) March 12, 2016

The 29-year-old singer shared the video on her Twitter and Instagram accounts with the caption: "Heard this little delight singing on my mind as we drove by."



The girl’s father can be heard saying: "You know what's her name? Her name is Ellie too."

Goulding replied: "Oh really? Hi! Can I have a hug? Let's have a hug."

Continuing the conversation, Ellie added: "Hi, how are you? Nice to meet you. You ok? Do you like my songs then?"

Witness James Sockett told the Yorkshire Post that Goulding came across as a very lovely and genuine person.

"After she'd finished she again said how good she was again, put some money in her collection - jumped back in the van and on her way - all in the space of five minutes!"

"You could see how genuine Ellie was and how she was enjoying it. It's nice to see the celebs taking time out like this to see their fans."

