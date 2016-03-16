News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism revealed
Inside Australia's first purpose-built school for children with autism

"Her name is Ellie, too": Ellie Goulding surprises young busker singing her hit song

Heath Moore
Yahoo New Zealand /

A young girl who was singing songs by Ellie Goulding on a British sidewalk got the surprise of her life when her idol turned up and listened to her.

0301_sun_weatherseventhirty
2:47

Penrith Panthers are here to support Save Our Sons
Climbers scale to the top of Severn Bridge
0:33

Climbers scale to the top of Severn Bridge
Nobel Prize Banquet Honors Winner Bob Dylan
1:30

Nobel Prize Banquet Honors Winner Bob Dylan
0524_1130_nat_lindt
3:33

Lindt Cafe inquest findings
AP: Top gossip editor accused of sexual misconduct
0:49

AP: Top gossip editor accused of sexual misconduct
The Talk - Tuesday's Preview, January 2nd
0:11

The Talk - Tuesday's Preview, January 2nd
Raw: Iowa Firefighters Help Clean Elephants
0:50

Raw: Iowa Firefighters Help Clean Elephants
Google battles Amazon over books
1:21

Google battles Amazon over books
1020_1800_sa_barnes
2:05

Jimmy Barnes farewells Elizabeth's Holden plant
0619_1800_sa_bikie
1:14

Bikie admits to gun offences
1009_1800_nsw_lockout
1:29

Lock out laws: Sydney's nightlife vibrancy 'under threat'
0524_lindtsiege_policecommended
1:29

"The bravery of these officers inspires all": Coroner Michael Barnes on Lindt Siege officers
 

The little girl, also named Ellie, was lost for words as the 29-year-old paused to hear her rendition of On My Mind.

Goulding got down and gave the girl a hug, telling her, “you've just been singing my song - it was really good".



The 29-year-old singer shared the video on her Twitter and Instagram accounts with the caption: "Heard this little delight singing on my mind as we drove by."

The girl’s father can be heard saying: "You know what's her name? Her name is Ellie too."

Goulding replied: "Oh really? Hi! Can I have a hug? Let's have a hug."

Ellie Goulding makes a surprise stop to say hello to a little busker belting out her hit song. Photo: Ellie Goulding/Twitter


Continuing the conversation, Ellie added: "Hi, how are you? Nice to meet you. You ok? Do you like my songs then?"

Witness James Sockett told the Yorkshire Post that Goulding came across as a very lovely and genuine person.

"After she'd finished she again said how good she was again, put some money in her collection - jumped back in the van and on her way - all in the space of five minutes!"

"You could see how genuine Ellie was and how she was enjoying it. It's nice to see the celebs taking time out like this to see their fans."

RELATED VIDEOS:

Back To Top