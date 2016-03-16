'I can't imagine this happening if gender roles were reversed' - Men reveal stories of harassment

Hundreds of men are sharing their experiences of sexual harassment online.

In a post marked 'serious', one Reddit user named JohnMyers17 asked: "Men of Reddit, have you been sexually harassed and if so what did you do?"

Men have responded by sharing their incidents which they say happened in bars and even in the workplace.

One man wrote: "When I was working in a pub a hen party had a list of dares. One of them had a dare that said 'Touch a random guy's penis'. She ran up to me as I was collecting glasses and shoved her hand down my trousers. She also had very long and very sharp nails.

"I remember her screaming 'But you're a man!!' when I told her to leave the building before I called the police."

Anonymous user workonspace recalled: "When I was an IT intern at 22, I worked with a middle aged woman who would constantly harass me.

"If I was fixing her computer, she'd say stuff like "while you're down there..." She would do this at company outings too, and it made me incredibly uncomfortable.

"I didn't do anything except laugh uncomfortably and try to avoid her at every opportunity."

Some of the respondents cited a gender imbalance, saying if a woman had been through their ordeal it may well have resulted in bigger consequences.

User Hvitacristr posted: "Years ago when I worked for a company that was mostly women--all the way to the top of the company-- I was on my knees fixing a door handle. Some of the women walked by and said, 'That's where men need to be'. I did nothing, but I knew had the situation been reversed, I would have lost my job."

Reddit user Raskoln1kov shared: "Was at a bar in new orleans a few months ago when a waitress randomly grabbed my D (over the pants) because she "wanted to know what I was working with". I just laughed but I cant even imagine this happening if genders were reversed."

GeneralAgrippa said he was forced to leave his job at a homeless shelter due to harassment from a colleague.

Wanderlustian claimed a colleague got away with inappropriate behaviour because she was the manager's daughter.

"(She) would routinely spank my butt while walking by when nobody else was around, talk about how since I'm tall I would really ravage her the way she needs, would cup the area of my server apron over my d***, lots of other low key creeper stuff like that," he recalled.

"I was also young and didn't know how to stand up for myself the way I do now."

Many sympathised with the respondents, saying the behaviour from the women was "disgusting" and they were "sorry you had to experience that".

