Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

'Justice for Darcy': Father releases never seen before photos of son's last moments

Melissa Hills
Yahoo7 News /

A father who is still fighting for answers three years on from saying goodbye to his toddler son has released previously unseen photos of the last moments they shared.

Peter Atkinson watched his son Darcy pass away at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital on December 7 2012 after he suffered a devastating brain injury.

Peter Atkinson released this devastating photo to media of the last precious moments he had with Darcy. Photo: Peter Atkinson

Mr Atkinson is calling for justice for his son. Photo: Peter Atkinson

Photo: Peter Atkinson

The 33-year-old who lives in Melbourne told Yahoo7 he took the photos of the worrying bruises on his son because the story he was being told 'did not match up with what he was being told'.

"I just knew it was going to go further.

"I had the photos on my computer for a long time because I didn't want to see them, it's very sad looking at them.

"I think getting them out there again will help us find justice for Darcy and hopefully get someone to come forward with more information. Someone knows something."

The family had to turn off Darcy's life support machine in 2012 at Westmead Children's Hospital. Photo: Peter Atkinson

Darcy died at Westmead Hospital in 2012 after suffering an extensive brain injury. Photo: Facebook

How Darcy got the brain injury or who was the blame has never been established, despite an inquest into the two-year-old's death.

The toddler had been in the care of his mother's then boyfriend Adam Taylor on the NSW Central Coast.

Darcy was being looked after by his mother's friend Adam Taylor when he suffered the injuries which went on the end his young life. Photo: Facebook

Adam Taylor fronted the inquest into Darcy's death in July 2015 to try and explain what led to Darcy's death. Photo: 7 News

Mr Atkinson had separated from Darcy's mum Tara-Rae Maxwell, 32, the year before and he moved to back to Victoria, the rest of the family including older son Gracen, 13, stayed living on the NSW Central Coast.

The loving father was first told something was wrong with his little boy when Ms Maxwell's sister told him that Darcy was in hospital and he noticed his son was 'covered in bruises'.

On December 6, 2012 Mr Taylor triple zero received a call in which he told the operator: "Oh, what have I done?"

Darcy was rushed to hospital on December 6 2012. Photo: Facebook

“I saw the huge bruises on Darcy’s head, he had bruises all over him. It broke my heart,"

"Nothing I was being told made any sense about how Darcy had got to where he was that day," Mr Atkinson told Yahoo7.

When Deputy State Coroner Hugh Dillon handed down the findings of the inquest in July 2015 he said there were four or five possible explanations as to how the boy had died.

Last year Mr Taylor told the inquest that he was not responsible for the bruising that was on Darcy's ears at the time of his death. Photo: Facebook

The coroner did find that Darcy had died from a brain injury after inhaling and ingesting water while in Mr Taylor's swimming pool.

One idea was he hit his head while paddle-boarding with Mr Taylor on the morning of December 6.

Darcy's dad Peter has released new photos of the heartbreaking last moments with his son in a bid to find out why he died. Photo: Facebook

Another was he knocked his head later in the day while jumping into the pool with Mr Taylor and had then swallowed water.

Darcy also showed signs of minor injuries, which led to suspicions he had been mistreated.

Mystery still surrounds Darcy Atkinson's death three years on. Photo: 7 News

"If Darcy was physically harmed, we don't know who it was or when it might have happened," Mr Dillon said.

This "troubling and suspicious set of circumstances remains unresolved", he added.

In March last year Darcy's mum told News Corp she was calling for the police to open up a fresh investigation into what happened to her son.

Ms Maxwell called Mr Taylor to provide any more information he can on Darcy's death.

“I need to find out what happened to my baby. I can’t rest until I know the truth. This is all about getting justice for Darcy," she said.

