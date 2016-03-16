"It blew up in my face": Adelaide mothers describe severe burns after Thermomix 'explosions'

An Adelaide mother has been left with second-degree burns after her Thermomix exploded without warning, she says.

It comes as more unhappy customers have emerged, accusing the company of gagging them.

The Thermomix is the all-in-one cooking appliance providing quick and easy family meals, but mother-of-four Tennille Pooley said it left her with horrific burns.

“I'm really, really lucky and grateful that I didn't actually burn the kids,” she said.

Ms Pooley said she was preparing dinner when her appliance exploded without warning.

“I'd actually previously replaced the green lid seal… and unfortunately it’s happened again.”

Her story is a common one.

Another Adelaide mum who does not want to be identified said she spent two days in hospital after attempting to clean her Thermomix.

She said she followed instructions posted by the company on its Facebook page.

“It blew up in my face… I had burns on my face, particularly on my nose and my mouth and I had burns to my eyes and my hands, arms and chest,” she said.

She said Thermomix forced her to sign a confidentiality agreement but she had decided to speak out to warn others.

“They're silencing the people when they should just get the message out or recalling it or something to make it safer.”

Erin Turner from Choice said: "They're practice of gagging customers is preventing Choice and other groups figuring out if something further needs to happen".

The ACCC told 7 News it was looking into the recall of defective Thermomix products but the watchdog would not elaborate.

Thermomix said it is “standard legal practice for all parties of a dispute to sign a confidentiality agreement,” and its “highest priority is customer safety”.