Doctor secretly filmed punching and beating patient in savage operating table attack

A female doctor has been secretly filmed punching a patient’s head and slapping her in the face continually before forcing her legs open in an alleged argument over medical bills.

The distressing incident was covertly recorded by nurses who wanted to expose the doctor’s behaviour at a private hospital located in Inner Mongolia’s Hohhot capital, People's Daily China reports.

The battering occurred in September 2015 but the footage only came to light last week when a Chinese TV station aired the clearly distressed woman being assaulted on a gyneacology operating table.

In the video, the woman is wearing nothing but a hospital gown as the doctor - who is wearing scrubs - stands at the end of her bed looking over her.

The doctor appears to be talking with the woman before she begins hitting her multiple times with an unknown object, before slapping her head numerous times.

Another person restrains the defenceless victim by holding her wrists above her head as she again cops more horrifying blows to the face.

The violence continues to worsen as the doctor then forces the woman's legs open while she lay helpless on the operating table.

According to local media, the patient and doctor were having an alleged dispute over the hospital's price hike.

Other outlets claim the doctor demanded more money at the very last minute on the operating table. Neither of which are yet to be confirmed.

An investigation is under way to determine what happened on the operating table.

