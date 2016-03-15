News

Mother of slain schoolgirl Sydney schoolgirl speaks out after killer freed
'Did she get to cry out for me?': Mother's anguish after daughter's killer walks free

Doctor secretly filmed punching and beating patient in savage operating table attack

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News

A female doctor has been secretly filmed punching a patient’s head and slapping her in the face continually before forcing her legs open in an alleged argument over medical bills.

The distressing incident was covertly recorded by nurses who wanted to expose the doctor’s behaviour at a private hospital located in Inner Mongolia’s Hohhot capital, People's Daily China reports.

The battering occurred in September 2015 but the footage only came to light last week when a Chinese TV station aired the clearly distressed woman being assaulted on a gyneacology operating table.

This is the shocking moment a female doctor forces the patient's legs apart while on an operating table. Photo: NMTV

In the video, the woman is wearing nothing but a hospital gown as the doctor - who is wearing scrubs - stands at the end of her bed looking over her.

The doctor appears to be talking with the woman before she begins hitting her multiple times with an unknown object, before slapping her head numerous times.

Another person restrains the defenceless victim by holding her wrists above her head as she again cops more horrifying blows to the face.

The violence continues to worsen as the doctor then forces the woman's legs open while she lay helpless on the operating table.

The doctor repeatedly punches the woman as another doctor restrains the defenceless patient. Photo: NMTV

According to reports, the dispute was over medical bills. Photo: Supplied

According to local media, the patient and doctor were having an alleged dispute over the hospital's price hike.

Other outlets claim the doctor demanded more money at the very last minute on the operating table. Neither of which are yet to be confirmed.

An investigation is under way to determine what happened on the operating table.

Russian doctor faces two years jail after one-punch attack kills patient

A Russian doctor has been caught on CCTV killing a patient with a ‘coward punch’.

Miami doctor risks losing her job as violent video goes viral

Anjali Ramkissoon, 30, was filmed attacking an Uber driver and throwing the man's belongings into the street when he refused to give her a ride on Sunday night.

Doctor admits to giving patients deadly Nembutal as 'pain relief' on Q&A

Dr Rodney Syme admitted on ABC's Q&A he gave terminally ill patients doses of the animal tranquiliser Nembutal for use as "pain relief" but police did not prosecute due to a lack of evidence.



Doctor accused of killing husband with mallet claims he 'planned sex with teenager on holiday'

Chamari Liyanage is on trial in the Western Australia Supreme Court accused of murdering her husband Dinendra Athukorala, 34, with a mallet while he slept at their home in Geraldton, 400 kilometres north of Perth, in June 2014.

