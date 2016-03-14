EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant woman slept at bus stop with toddler after Tigerair 'refused entry to flight'

A heavily pregnant woman slept at a bus stop with her toddler son after Tigerair staff allegedly stopped her boarding a flight from Sydney to Melbourne, despite her having a medical certificate.

Aileen Chand nee Bourke, from Epping in Victoria, travelled to Sydney with her husband Sharneet and two-year-old son Jacob on Friday night for a weekend away before their second child is born in a matter of weeks.

At 34 weeks pregnant, 30-year-old Aileen was required to obtain a medical certificate so she could be cleared to fly from her doctor in Victoria, which the couple did.

The family-of-three boarded the TT252 flight from Melbourne on Friday night and arrived in Sydney at 5pm.

"I just wanted to give my wife a nice break before she gives birth to our second child," Mr Chand, 31, told Yahoo7 News.

While the couple met up with friends and spent the weekend sightseeing in Sydney, their problems began when they arrived at Sydney airport on Sunday evening.

"The lady let my husband and son pass and she had a stern look and said 'are you pregnant?'" Mrs Chand said.

"I was gobsmacked, it was very rude.

"I was really taken aback by the tone of the attendant and it came across, I said 'of course, I am 34 weeks'.

"I handed her the medical certificate and she called through to a colleague who said not to let me on and that I would have to find a doctor in Sydney to write me a certificate to fly back to Melbourne.

"We stood there for 20 minutes trying to explain we had used the same certificate just two days before on the flight up to Sydney.

"The staff suggested my son and husband fly back to Melbourne without me and I became very distressed, I don't drive and never travel alone.

"There was a lot of commotion and my little boy was getting very distressed, it was horrible and clearly wrong that they wanted to separate a young family like that," Mrs Chand told Yahoo7 News.

The couple says they were told they could fly back on the 6:45am Tigerair flight if they could obtain a doctor's certificate in that small time-frame.

Upon leaving the airport, Mrs Chand and son Jacob sat down and fell asleep at a bus stop while Sharneet took to social media to appeal to friends in Sydney for help.

"It was about 10pm by the time we got out the airport and we were just so upset. We came to Sydney for a relaxing weekend and it ended up in a disaster.

"Our little one was getting very agitated and wanted milk. We were at the bus stop for about two hours before family friends from Oakhurst could get to the airport to pick us up, we were stranded.

"We were upset and confused because the medical certificate had been accepted by staff in Melbourne, why not in Sydney?" Mr Chand told Yahoo7 News.

Sharneet said he asked the Tigerair staff if the family could be given accommodation and but were apparently refused and told they could only be re-booked on a new flight for the morning.

"I am very appalled by the negligence of Tigerair's duty of care for customers, especially towards a pregnant woman and a two-year-old kid," the father-of-one added.

The couple's friends and family banded together to pay for a new set of flights for the family who are due to go home with Jetstar at lunchtime.

Tiger Airways spokesman told Yahoo7 that Mrs Chand was refused entry to the flight going back to Melbourne because she was one day into her 35th week of pregnancy and their policy states that they "only accept pax passengers up to 34 weeks of pregnancy, not past 34 weeks".

Technically the policy was applied correctly by Tigerair staff and all pregnant passengers have been urged to check individual guidelines for each airline.

The spokesman added: "The safety, comfort and wellbeing of our customers is Tigerair Australia’s top priority and we never compromise on our safety standards.



"Our pregnancy policy states that medical certification is required for Tigerair Australia customers who are flying between 30 – 34 weeks pregnant and that flying is not permitted from the beginning of the 35th week.



"All airline policies are different which is why it is important to check the relevant detail on the website.



"Tigerair Australia apologises sincerely to the family for the inconvenience and in this instance, will contact them directly to offer a full refund for their full travel expenses."

