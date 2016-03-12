Two men charged following vicious attack on women celebrating hen's night in Sydney CBD

Two men have been charged following a vicious attack on a group of women who were celebrating a hen’s night in Sydney’s CBD.

The bride-to-be is recovering after being brutally assaulted and punched unconscious while she was celebrating with her girlfriends.

29-year-old Lauren Estabillo suffered a broken collarbone when her hen’s night turned to hell.

Police have since charged a 43-year-old man with her attack.

A 44-year-old has also been charged with five counts of assault after some of her friends were allegedly attacked and punched to the ground.



Ms Estabillo's hen's night began extravagantly at a cabaret show in Martin Place but ended outside Hungry Jacks in Wynyard with her laying on the ground, unconscious, bleeding and terrified.



Among the hen's party, police allege Jenna Jenkins, Charissa Valenton, and Katherine Smith became victims of a rampage at the hands of a Wahroonga man.

"There were girls lying on the floor, one was knocked out the other one was in distress," a witness told 7 News.

Another victim was a 69-year-old man who tried to help the women as their attacker allegedly punched them to the ground.



Witnesses have told police the Hen, a former school captain of Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta, jumped her attacker while defending her friends.