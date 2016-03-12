News

Two men charged following vicious attack on women celebrating hen's night in Sydney CBD

Natasha Christian Yahoo7 and Robert Ovadia, 7 News.
7News Sydney /

Two men have been charged following a vicious attack on a group of women who were celebrating a hen’s night in Sydney’s CBD.

The bride-to-be is recovering after being brutally assaulted and punched unconscious while she was celebrating with her girlfriends.

Bride-to-be Lauren Estabillo is recovering from a brutal assault after punched unconscious while on her hen's night in Sydney's CBD on Friday night. Photo: 7 News

29-year-old Lauren Estabillo suffered a broken collarbone when her hen’s night turned to hell.

Police have since charged a 43-year-old man with her attack.

A 44-year-old has also been charged with five counts of assault after some of her friends were allegedly attacked and punched to the ground.

Lauren Estabillo announced her engagement to Ian Bennett 19 months ago. Photo: 7 News

Ms Estabillo's hen's night began extravagantly at a cabaret show in Martin Place but ended outside Hungry Jacks in Wynyard with her laying on the ground, unconscious, bleeding and terrified.

Among the hen's party, police allege Jenna Jenkins, Charissa Valenton, and Katherine Smith became victims of a rampage at the hands of a Wahroonga man.

"There were girls lying on the floor, one was knocked out the other one was in distress," a witness told 7 News.

Lauren Estabillo, 29, was celebrating with girlfriends on George St when her hen's night turned to hell. Photo: 7 News

A man tried to help the women but ended up with injuries. Photo: 7 News

Police allege Jenna Jenkins, Charissa Valenton, and Katherine Smith became victims of a rampage at the hands of a Wahroonga man. Photo: 7 News

Another victim was a 69-year-old man who tried to help the women as their attacker allegedly punched them to the ground.

Witnesses have told police the Hen, a former school captain of Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta, jumped her attacker while defending her friends.

Lauren Estabillo's hen's night began extravagantly at a cabaret show in Martin Place. Photo: 7 News

