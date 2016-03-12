Teen sisters thought missing found alive and well in hands of kidnapper

Two teenage girls who went missing 11 months ago have been found alive and well just 20 kilometres from their home after allegedly being abducted.

Ky-Lea Fortner, 16, and Shaeleen Fitch-Fortner, 14, were originally thought to have run away from the home of their foster parents in New York state.

An investigation was launched after the girls were reported missing on April 27 last year.

Tip-offs to police led detectives to the door of 29-year-old Amanda Hellman on Friday, who was arrested on the suspicion of second degree kidnapping.

Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell declined to comment on the motive behind the alleged abduction.

"Eleven months go by … and you think the worst," he said.

"State police have honestly been working this case every single day. They didn't give up."

A neighbour of Hellman said he regularly saw the girls playing outside and riding a bike.

"On nice days they'd be out walking,” the Mirror reported him as saying.

The sisters are now under care of Broome County family Services.

