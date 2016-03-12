Western Australia Police adopt new recruit ready to hop to duty

A Western Australian police station has a new recruit hopping to duty after officers took in an orphaned joey.

The team at Cue police station has named their new hopper Cuejo.

Video of the four-month-old joey was shared on Western Australia Police Facebook, after Constable Scott Mason uploaded it on Friday.

Cuejo was shown bouncing around the young constable’s shirt, as if it were a pouch.

Constable Mason declared he would have his hands full in the next few months, as his wife had just given birth to their first child.

“Because it needs to be fed every three hours, it’s going to be my little child basically as my wife’s in Perth with our newborn,” he said.

Cuejo was rescued from the pouch of her mother after she was hit and killed by a truck on Wednesday morning.